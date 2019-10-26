 


    Herban Planet
4
Jason Asher, left, and Rich Furnari, right, of Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality. They've recently opened Century Grand.
Rich Furnari

Five New Places Where You Can Drink Tonight in Greater Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | October 26, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

The beer and bar scene is pretty hot and heavy right now. New bottle shops, neighborhood bars, and simple beer-drinking spots have been opening at a steady pace lately — and no one is complaining. Across the Valley, here are five new places where you and friends can go have a drink tonight.

Century Grand


3626 East Indian School Road


Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality recently opened Century Grand — an art deco-inspired concept aiming to immerse guests in the experience of sipping modern cocktails in an early 20th-century train station. Century Grand offers an extensive whiskey list, an array of interesting wines, and, of course, meticulously fashioned cocktails. Chef Sacha Levine, formerly named Best of Phoenix's vegetable wizard, has prepared a menu of mostly shareable items, harking back to comfort dishes made in humble American homes of the 1920s and '30s.

Not a new place, but certainly a new vibe.EXPAND
Lauren Cusimano

Linger Longer Lounge


6522 North 16th Street, #6


Okay, Linger Longer Lounge is not new, but it has recently come under new ownership. Jade Noble and Cal Cronin of Gracie's Tax Bar and Manny Tripodis, owner of the recently closed Rogue Bar, purchased the spot from Tucker Woodbury, the head of Genuine Concepts, in late August. If you’d frequented Rogue Bar, you’ll recognize some of the décor inside the revamped LLL. Retro beer signs glow, a jukebox blasts classic rock, '80s jams, and Tenacious D, and Saint Pasta serves elevated Italian food from its new, permanent kitchen. And you can bet this “dive” bar has a dance night on the docket.

The Churchill has recently welcomed the new cocktail bar So Far, So Good.
The Churchill

So Far, So Good


901 North First Street


The cocktail bar in back of The Churchill, the 14,000-square-foot food court in downtown Phoenix, has closed. However, the Pobrecito space has been relaunched as So Far, So Good — another cocktail bar overseen by Pobrecito's general manager, Sam Olguin. "So Far, So Good is an approachable neighborhood cocktail bar, where we're not pigeonholed to a certain type of spirits or theme, but instead we're focused on serving up a variety of interesting but straightforward drinks," Olguin says in a press release. Giddy up.

Ted’s Refreshments in downtown Tempe.EXPAND
Lauren Cusimano

Ted’s Refreshments


404 South Mill Avenue, #101, Tempe


If you’re afraid of actual dive bars, Ted’s Refreshments is a great primer. The former Blasted Barley Beer Company spot just off Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe is now home to a Midwestern bar-themed nightlife stop. Owned by Julian Wright — also behind the nearby Pedal Haus Brewery — Ted’s offers pool tables, pitchers, and a small menu of bar food. Plus there's mango White Claw so, you can't miss.

It's on at The Theodore.EXPAND
Justin Evans

The Theodore


110 East Roosevelt Street


An anticipated downtown beer shop, The Theodore was recently brought to Roosevelt Row by the same people behind The Sleepy Whale in Chandler (including Justin Evans of The Wandering Tortoise). The beer and wine bar is also a bottle shop, and offers mead, cider, and coffee to boot. The best seats in the house may be outside, though, on the tight sidewalk patio beneath the cartoonishly good mural of the bar's namesake, Teddy Roosevelt.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

