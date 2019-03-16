 


Grab a slice of picanha at Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse.
Grab a slice of picanha at Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse.
Mer Norwood

5 Places For Brunch With a Twist in Greater Phoenix

Mer Norwood | March 16, 2019 | 5:00am
AA

Looking for more brunch options? Here's our most recent list of the 10 best brunches in greater Phoenix.

Brunch is a luxury, not a right. However, it can get a bit drab if you partake in this made-up meal on a regular basis. Meaning, you're most likely tired of the old fancy toast and mimosa combo. We know the feeling. Good thing some area restaurants are getting creating with their brunch menus and presentation. 

From meat served on swords to bottomless Japanese-Mexican cuisine, these spots are sure to wake you up on the weekend and make the traditional brunch a thing of the past.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
6300 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Go for: Protein served via sword
If you ever imagined a helping of meat plated with sword at 11:30 a.m., we’re here to tell you dreams do come true. Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse also known as a churrasqueira, serves 14 different types of meats in the traditional Brazilian fashion — i.e. brought to you by a big knife. From their picanha, the prime part of the top sirloin, to their pork ribs and lamb, the rotation of meats are an epic way to start your day. Pair with their braised beef rib hash and Pão de Queijo Egg Bake, and cart-side mimosas for a well-rounded brunch.

Try the Chicken Chilaquiles for a taste of modern southwestern cuisine at Ghost Ranch.
Try the Chicken Chilaquiles for a taste of modern southwestern cuisine at Ghost Ranch.
Mer Norwood

Ghost Ranch
1006 East Warner Road, #102-103, Tempe
Go for: The Southwestern flair
You can’t live in Phoenix without encountering a Southwestern brunch. At Ghost Ranch, treat yourself to modern southwestern cuisine like the inventive Cast Iron Blue Corn Pancakes or the Chicken Chilaquiles. Go big or stay home if you're thinking of ordering the Ghost Ranch Breakfast, which is a medley of blue corn quesadilla, beans, adobo pork, sunny-side-up eggs, pico de gallo, avocado, and the intriguingly named Christmas sauce. Pair with their signature Prickly Pear Frosé ‘Rita or a Ghost Ranch Bloody Mary to complete your meal.

Bottomless brunch includes sushi at SumoMaya.
Bottomless brunch includes sushi at SumoMaya.
Mer Norwood

SumoMaya
6560 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Go for: The bottomless Mexican-Japanese cuisine
If you’re a fan of bottomless mimosas, you’ll definitely be a fan of the bottomless brunch at SumoMaya — the colorful Mexican-Japanese restaurant in north Scottsdale. Think unlimited shared plates and desserts with your entrée for $29, and add $10 for bottomless drink. Try the coconut pancakes to the kimchee fried rice, and make sure to save room for the dessert — both the bunelos and liquid cheesecake are irresistible.

Try the Spanakopita Benedict for a twist on the old classic at KOVO.
Try the Spanakopita Benedict for a twist on the old classic at KOVO.
Courtesy of KOVO

KOVO
10625 North Tatum Boulevard, #150
Go for: A trip to the Mediterranean
Everyone loves a classic eggs Benedict, but let’s be real, English muffins are so played. At KOVO Modern Mediterranean, they take this old-fashioned favorite and add a twist that involves their Mediterranean spanakopita. Topped with a poached egg under hollandaise sauce and served with rosemary potatoes, this dish is as pretty as it is edible. The rest of the menu has been based on the owner’s Mediterranean travels, Cyprus roots, and time spent in Greek restaurants. Other brunch items include the smoked salmon pizza and Hangover Sandwich.

Say good morning with the Big Jim Dandy at West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse.
Say good morning with the Big Jim Dandy at West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse.
Courtesy of West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse

West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse
111 West Boston Street, Chandler
Go for: All-in-one jazz and barbecue
Barbecue fans rejoice — we’ve got a brunch spot just for you. Chandler's West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse, a Tennessee-style barbecue joint, will feed your late-morning hunger pangs with a Big Jim Dandy Sandwich. The sandwich includes cinnamon, French toast, fried bologna, egg, pulled pork, and sausage gravy, and is not for the faint of heart. Kick back and listen to live jazz and blues music, and enjoy your first mimosa or bloody mary for 25 cents. Yes, a quarter.

 
Merichelle has chronicled her many food adventures since 2016. She is the Founder of the local food blog She Forks PHX. You’re most likely to find her munching on tacos on a Tuesday, sipping brews at a local cafe, or eating unicorn cakes.

