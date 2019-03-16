5 Places For Brunch With a Twist in Greater Phoenix

Looking for more brunch options? Here's our most recent list of the 10 best brunches in greater Phoenix.

Brunch is a luxury, not a right. However, it can get a bit drab if you partake in this made-up meal on a regular basis. Meaning, you're most likely tired of the old fancy toast and mimosa combo. We know the feeling. Good thing some area restaurants are getting creating with their brunch menus and presentation.

From meat served on swords to bottomless Japanese-Mexican cuisine, these spots are sure to wake you up on the weekend and make the traditional brunch a thing of the past.