5 Tie-Dye Coffee and Tea Drinks in Greater Phoenix

Brief as a summer breeze, Starbucks' Tie-Dye Frappuccino, the latest limited-edition drink, came and went. If you didn’t bother to snag one, we don’t blame you. You probably figured those things are overhyped and over-sweetened — and didn’t you hear the Unicorn Frappuccino from 2017 was gross, anyway? Or maybe you just don’t see the point in bothering with an uncaffeinated beverage.

Whatever the reason, that doesn’t mean you have to go through the summer without at least one picture of a cold, handheld, multicolored beverage. Here are five local drinks with tie-dye vibes that actually taste good. (Oh, and all but one contain caffeine.)

Groovy Smoothie

SaddleCreek Coffee Company

28212 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite D6, Cave Creek



Aesthetically, this might be the closest you’ll get to a Starbucks specialty Frapp outside of Starbucks. Start by choosing your colors and your flavor — they don’t have to coordinate. (Pictured is the piña colada flavor paired with a red, orange, and pink color palette.) The Groovy Smoothie at SaddleCreek Coffee Company gets its get-up-and-go from a shot of "lotus energy," a cocktail of coffee fruit, green coffee bean, lotus, and super fruit extracts.

The Teaspressa Matcha Latte from Teaspressa. Stephanie Funk

Teaspressa Matcha Latte

Teaspressa

Multiple Locations



Teaspressa’s layered drinks are like the Tie-Dye Frapp’s cool, older sister who went to art school. You can turn any coffee or tea drink into a custom masterpiece by adding a punch of color powered by ingredients like turmeric, spirulina, or butterfly pea flower tea. The signature Teaspressa Matcha Latte is a ruby shot (made from beet root powder) covered by choice of milk and ceremonial-grade matcha. The whole thing is topped with a dusting of rose petals for a bit of romance.

Blue Monsoon (right) and Green Desert Palmer (left) from Cha Cha's Tea Lounge. Stephanie Funk

Blue Monsoon

Cha Cha’s Tea Lounge

1325 Grand Avenue, #3



Cha Cha’s is for true tea fanatics. Everything from its extensive and meticulously sourced tea list is brewed from loose leaf — right in front of you. To celebrate Arizona’s upcoming monsoon season, next month for a limited time, Cha Cha’s is bringing back this moody beauty made from butterfly pea flower tea, alternative mylk of choice, and powerful blueberry matcha. If the storm passes you by, order instead the Green Desert Palmer, raspberry matcha layered with sweet hibiscus lemonade.

Rose Milk Latte from Rewind Ice Cream and Tea. Stephanie Funk

Rose Milk Latte

Rewind Ice Cream and Tea

Multiple Locations



Formerly known as Dripps, Rewind is a craft soft-serve joint brought to you by the same folks behind Pokitrition. As the name suggests, nostalgia is king here; the cones and milkshakes here are laden with your favorite childhood cereals, cookies, and candies. The drink menu is a little more grown-up in taste (read: highly caffeinated), but just as whimsical in appearance. The Rose Milk Latte is rose-infused milk topped with butterfly pea flower tea, and it tastes like rose-scented cotton candy. Technically this one’s caffeine-free, but you can get matcha and cold brew drinks here with the same layered look.

Blue Hawaii Cold Brew from Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. Stephanie Funk

Blue Hawaii Cold Brew

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Multiple Locations



Wow Wow is a small smoothie bowl and lemonade franchise exported to us from Hawaii, but they do use local roaster Press for their coffee drinks. The blue in the Blue Hawaii comes from spirulina and vanilla-infused coconut milk, which makes the cold brew go down dangerously easily.