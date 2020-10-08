 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
A Few Updates on Farmers' Markets and Vendors in Metro Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | October 8, 2020 | 7:00am
Here are three bites of farmers' market news across metro Phoenix.EXPAND
Stay Focused Photography
AA

It's the season for farmers' markets, which were only temporarily slowed by the expected heat and the unexpected worldwide pandemic. From opening dates to incoming vendors and new night markets — here are three bites of farmers' market news across metro Phoenix.

Peoria Night Market Starts at Park West

Starting this week, Park West will be hosting the weekly Peoria Night Market from 4 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday night. Food vendors will include TJ Farms, Cormany Farms, Gary’s Greens, Heart to Home Elderberry, Squarz Pies, Brother’s Jerky, Los Muertos Salsa, and more. Food trucks will also be around, including Raimondo’s Catering and Lulu’s Sorbetto.

Find Bridget Pettis and Project Roots AZ at four different markets this season.EXPAND
Stay Focused Photography

Project Roots AZ Will Be a Vendor at Four Markets

Project Roots AZ, the nonprofit organization and urban garden overseen by WNBA champion and coach Bridget Pettis, will be selling at four markets. Project Roots AZ will be selling its locally and volunteer-grown produce at Cosmic Vegans in Glendale (5 to 10 p.m. Friday), Uptown Farmer’s Market (8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday), Spaces of Opportunity Farmer’s Market (7 to 11 a.m. Saturday), and Tempe's 6th Street Market (7 to 11 a.m. Sunday).

The north Valley market is reopening this month.EXPAND
Farmers Market on High Street

High Street Farmers Market to Open Later in October

The High Street entertainment district located at Loop 101 at 56th Street hosts the annual and aptly named High Street Farmers Market. This year, the 100-vendor market will be back on Sunday, October 25. Food vendors will soon be announced. The market will occur every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. till May 30, 2021.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

