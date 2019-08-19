 


    Herban Planet
Scroll to see what some had to say about Kai Restaurant.EXPAND
Scroll to see what some had to say about Kai Restaurant.
Chris Malloy

10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix’s Best Restaurants

Lauren Cusimano | August 19, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Recently, Tucson.com had a brilliant idea — round up one-star reviews of the Grand Canyon from Yelp, Trip Advisor, and Google. Complaints ranged from the natural wonder’s lack of Wi-Fi, roller coasters, and Dippin' Dots to a simply stated, "Ehh. I've seen better."

Our brains began whirring at the thought of scouring Yelp, a collection of some of the Valley’s most outspoken restaurant critics, for low-star recaps of some of our favorite Phoenix dining destinations.

Below are low-star Yelp reviews as well as a few that stood out to us as super enthusiastic and purely comical. Just for fun, here are 10 of Phoenix’s best restaurants and their … more interesting … ratings.

Related Stories

Barrio Cafe


2814 North 16th Street, #1205


Owned and operated by Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Cafe been around since 2002 and is known for next-level Mexican fare, a tequila-based drink program, and famous guacamole.

10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix's Best Restaurants
Yelp
10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix’s Best RestaurantsEXPAND
Yelp


Binkley's Restaurant


2320 East Osborn Road


Formerly in Cave Creek, Binkley’s Restaurant moved to its current location in 2016. Chef Kevin Binkley offers New American dishes with wine pairings in an upscale atmosphere.

10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix's Best Restaurants
Yelp
10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix’s Best RestaurantsEXPAND
Yelp

Cartwright's Modern Cuisine


6710 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek


Brett Vibber is the executive chef at Cartwright’s Modern Cuisine, an upmarket restaurant in Cave Creek serving New American meals often with foraged ingredients.

10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix's Best Restaurants
Yelp
10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix’s Best RestaurantsEXPAND
Yelp

Cotton & Copper


1006 East Warner Road, #113, Tempe


A south Tempe restaurant and bar overseen by chef Tamara Stanger, Cotton & Copper serves New Arizonan styles of cooking and thoughtful cocktails.

10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix's Best Restaurants
Yelp
10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix’s Best RestaurantsEXPAND
Yelp

FnB Restaurant


7125 East Fifth Avenue, #31, Scottsdale


Chef-owner and James Beard Award winner Charleen Badman plates imaginative vegetable and New American dishes at FnB, while beverage director Pavle Milic oversees the wine and drink program.

10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix’s Best Restaurants
Yelp
10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix’s Best Restaurants
Yelp

Kai Restaurant


5594 West Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler


Kai at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass Resort is a AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star restaurant serving Native American-influenced fare.

10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix's Best Restaurants
Yelp
10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix’s Best RestaurantsEXPAND
Yelp

Nobuo at Teeter House


622 East Adams Street


James Beard Award winning-chef Nobuo Fukuda was raised in Tokyo and now oversees the five-star omakase-style restaurant, Nobuo at Teeter House (set in the historic Bouvier Teeter House).

10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix's Best Restaurants
Yelp
10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix’s Best RestaurantsEXPAND
Yelp

Pizzeria Bianco


623 East Adams Street


The influential wood-fired pizza joint was established by famed chef Chris Bianco. The original Pizzeria Bianco location is set in downtown Phoenix's Heritage Square, and is known nationwide for its food and wait times.

10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix's Best Restaurants
Yelp
10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix’s Best RestaurantsEXPAND
Yelp

Rancho Pinot


6208 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale


For more than 25 years, Chef Chrysa Robertson's restaurant, Rancho Pinot, has been dishing out high-end American food with ingredients representing with the desert seasons.

10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix's Best Restaurants
Yelp
10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix’s Best RestaurantsEXPAND
Yelp

Talavera Restaurant


10600 East Crescent Moon Drive, Scottsdale


This Four Seasons restaurant serves high-end fare that almost matches the desert views. No one should visit Talavera without having an order of Chef de Cuisine Samantha Sanz's seafood paella.

10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix's Best Restaurants
Yelp
10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix’s Best RestaurantsEXPAND
Yelp
 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

