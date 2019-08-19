10 Bad Yelp Reviews for Some of Metro Phoenix’s Best Restaurants

Scroll to see what some had to say about Kai Restaurant.

Recently, Tucson.com had a brilliant idea — round up one-star reviews of the Grand Canyon from Yelp, Trip Advisor, and Google. Complaints ranged from the natural wonder’s lack of Wi-Fi, roller coasters, and Dippin' Dots to a simply stated, "Ehh. I've seen better."

Our brains began whirring at the thought of scouring Yelp, a collection of some of the Valley’s most outspoken restaurant critics, for low-star recaps of some of our favorite Phoenix dining destinations.

Below are low-star Yelp reviews as well as a few that stood out to us as super enthusiastic and purely comical. Just for fun, here are 10 of Phoenix’s best restaurants and their … more interesting … ratings.

Barrio Cafe

2814 North 16th Street, #1205



Owned and operated by Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Cafe been around since 2002 and is known for next-level Mexican fare, a tequila-based drink program, and famous guacamole.

Binkley's Restaurant

2320 East Osborn Road



Formerly in Cave Creek, Binkley’s Restaurant moved to its current location in 2016. Chef Kevin Binkley offers New American dishes with wine pairings in an upscale atmosphere.

Cartwright's Modern Cuisine

6710 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



Brett Vibber is the executive chef at Cartwright’s Modern Cuisine, an upmarket restaurant in Cave Creek serving New American meals often with foraged ingredients.

Cotton & Copper

1006 East Warner Road, #113, Tempe



A south Tempe restaurant and bar overseen by chef Tamara Stanger, Cotton & Copper serves New Arizonan styles of cooking and thoughtful cocktails.

FnB Restaurant

7125 East Fifth Avenue, #31, Scottsdale



Chef-owner and James Beard Award winner Charleen Badman plates imaginative vegetable and New American dishes at FnB, while beverage director Pavle Milic oversees the wine and drink program.

Kai Restaurant

5594 West Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler



Kai at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass Resort is a AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star restaurant serving Native American-influenced fare.

Nobuo at Teeter House

622 East Adams Street



James Beard Award winning-chef Nobuo Fukuda was raised in Tokyo and now oversees the five-star omakase-style restaurant, Nobuo at Teeter House (set in the historic Bouvier Teeter House).

Pizzeria Bianco

623 East Adams Street



The influential wood-fired pizza joint was established by famed chef Chris Bianco. The original Pizzeria Bianco location is set in downtown Phoenix's Heritage Square, and is known nationwide for its food and wait times.

Rancho Pinot

6208 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



For more than 25 years, Chef Chrysa Robertson's restaurant, Rancho Pinot, has been dishing out high-end American food with ingredients representing with the desert seasons.

Talavera Restaurant

10600 East Crescent Moon Drive, Scottsdale



This Four Seasons restaurant serves high-end fare that almost matches the desert views. No one should visit Talavera without having an order of Chef de Cuisine Samantha Sanz's seafood paella.

