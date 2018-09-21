Tickets to the 2018 Best of Phoenix A'Fare Are Now on Sale

Fall means the thundering return of the Phoenix New Times' Best of Phoenix A'Fare. This year's shindig, to be held in The Van Buren at 401 West Van Buren Street, will be the 19th annual. The festivities go down soon – from 8 to 11 p.m. on October 13, which is, yes, a Saturday.

And that's good, because you'll be feeling walloped after this one. Your $45 admission gets you 12 drink tickets — that's a full dozen drinks of beer, wine, or cocktails. Tickets are on sale now.

Admission, of course, also gets you food.

A formidable lineup of favorite vendors will be serving the good stuff at this year's event. Among the dozens of great options will be Bosa Donuts, Freak Brothers Pizza, High & Rye, Kiss Pollos Estillo Sinaloa, Yucca Tap Room, Raspados Solaris, SoSoba, and many more.

Your $45 ticket will score you entry, drink tickets, access to entertainment, and unlimited food samples. A $65 VIP ticket includes all of this plus entry an hour early and a VIP gift bag.

This year, a portion of proceeds will benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Downtown Phoenix Inc. (DPI).

Best of Phoenix A'Fare celebrates the 40th edition of New Times' Best of Phoenix edition, which will be on news stands and online Thursday, September 27.

Again, you can grab your tickets right now.