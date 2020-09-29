 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Best Paleta: Paletas Betty
Best Paleta: Paletas Betty
Jennifer Lind-Schutsky

Five Spots for Paletas in Greater Phoenix

New Times Staff | September 29, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

Paletas — Latin American ice pops typically made from fruit — are a cool solution to the Valley's hell-hot heat.
And if we can't get the icy, sweet treat from one of the many carts seen roaming the city's sidewalks, we like to pop into these five spots across greater Phoenix.

Paletas Betty

96 West Boston Street, #100, Chandler


Offering some of the best Mexican ice pops in the Valley, Betty Alatorre de Hong, a native of Michoacán, uses her grandmother's recipes to bring her handmade creations to downtown Chandler. Using local ingredients, the seasonal menu at Paletas Betty may include bursting-with-flavor melon, tangerine, mango con chile, and durazno (peach, ginger, and honey).

Realeza Michoacana's vibrant interiorEXPAND
Realeza Michoacana's vibrant interior
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Related Stories

Realeza Michoacana

2520 North 16th Street


Eye candy meets coolness at this old-school paleteria in central Phoenix. At Realeza Michoacana, look for familiar fruit flavors as well as exotic ones like guava, tamarind, and horchata. There's also a "cocktail" paleta (think margarita) and a mango chili paleta with chunks of the fruit mixed into a salty, lime-infused treat.

Tortas Paquime

Multiple Locations


This local chain has locations in east Phoenix, west Phoenix, and Avondale — four in total. Though Tortas Paquime specializes in tortas, these spots sport a refrigerator full of paletas, creamsicles, even esquimales — creamsicles with chocolate — along with several other cool treats. They even offer mini ice chests that you may fill up with your favorite paleta flavors for those on the go.

Pop Stand — or the check-in desk at the boutique hotel ARRIVE in central Phoenix.EXPAND
Pop Stand — or the check-in desk at the boutique hotel ARRIVE in central Phoenix.
Studio Alcott

Pop Stand

400 West Camelback Road


When checking in at the new boutique hotel ARRIVE in central Phoenix, you may be in for a literal treat. The front desk is a handcrafted frozen-pop shop called Pop Stand that offers regular and even booze-infused paletas, including strawberries con crema, chile mango, pink lemonade, and frozen margarita.

La Nueva Flor de Michoacan

582 North Arizona Avenue, #2, Chandler


Set in the established Flor de Michoacan spot (a dessert shop that had been around for more than a decade), La Nueva Flor de Michoacan is owned and operated by Carmen Valenzuela — who has been in the Mexican treat game since 2010. The east Valley shop offers natural ice cream, aguas frescas, hielitos, and, of course, paletas.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on June 18, 2012. It was updated on September 29, 2020. Laura Hahnefeld contributed to this article. 

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.