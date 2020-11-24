 Where to find Black Friday deals at Phoenix restaurants and bars | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Holidays

Score Black Friday gift card deals at these 20 Phoenix restaurants and bars

At these Valley restaurants, get bonus cash added to gift cards or save it as a little treat for yourself.
November 21, 2023
The holiday shopping season is underway. Restaurants and bars are offering gift card bonuses for the perfect foodie find.
The holiday shopping season is underway. Restaurants and bars are offering gift card bonuses for the perfect foodie find. Common Ground Culinary
Share this:
For the foodie on your holiday shopping list, what better gift than a meal at one of their favorite restaurants in town? With many spots offering bonuses on gift cards or discounts to special events, doing a little savvy shopping can save you a few bucks or allow you to keep a little gift for yourself. Here are 20 restaurant deals to take advantage of this Black Friday in metro Phoenix.

Common Ground Culinary

Multiple locations
Get $20 in bonus gift cards for every $100 in gift cards purchased through Dec. 31 from Common Ground Culinary, the hospitality team that runs Grassroots Kitchen & Tap, The Collins, The Macintosh, Neighborly Public House, Collins Bros. Chophouse, Wally’s American Gastropub and Sweet Provisions. Gift cards may be purchased online.

click to enlarge
Don Woods' Say When rooftop bar sits atop the Rise Uptown Hotel.
Studio Alcott

Don Woods' Say When

400 W. Camelback Road
Give the gift of sending off 2023 in style with tickets to the New Year’s Eve celebration at Don Woods’ Say When. Tickets are available for half price when bought between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, or while tickets last. The discounted price is $50. The party hosted at the Rise Uptown Hotel’s chic retro rooftop lounge will include late-night snacks, cocktails, a photo booth and a midnight toast. Visit www.riseuptownhotel.com for details.

Crust Pizzeria

1120 E. Baseline Road 5, Tempe
6031 N. 16th St., Suite 1
Locations of Crust Pizzeria will offer $1 slices from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Black Friday at all Valley locations. And, those who want to give the gift of pizza will receive a gift card bonus on those purchased between Nov. 24 and Dec. 24. Get a $10 bonus when buying a $50 gift card or a $20 bonus on $100 gift cards.
click to enlarge
Fresh shrimp, scallops and fish steaks are available at Chula Seafood.
Tirion Boan

Chula Seafood

Multiple locations
Get an extra $20 for every $100 spent on gift cards at the fishmonger and restaurant Chula Seafood from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. The family-owned operation starts with its boat in San Diego, which takes to the Pacific in search of the freshest catches. At its three Valley restaurants, Chula Seafood boasts flavorful dishes including poke bowls, a confit tuna sandwich and lobster rolls. Gift cards can be purchased online.

Kasai Japanese Steakhouse

14344 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
You'll give the gift of dinner and a show with this teppanyaki experience. Now through Dec. 24, those who buy a $100 gift card to Kasai Japanese Steakhouse will get an additional $20 added on. Gift cards are available online or in person at the Scottsdale restaurant.

Phoenix City Grille

5816 N. 16th St.
Phoenix City Grille will help gift-givers stretch their dollars by offering a $10 bonus on $50 gift cards and a $25 additional gift card for purchases of $100 gift cards. This bonus is available at the restaurant or online.
click to enlarge
Those who buy a gift card to Postino or any other Upward Projects restaurant through Nov. 27 will get a $30 bonus card when you spend $100.
Upward Projects

Upward Projects

Multiple locations
It'll pay a little extra when you shop early with Upward Projects. The hospitality group behind wine bar Postino, along with Windsor, Joyride Taco House, Federal Pizza and ice creamery Churn is offering a $30 bonus gift card when you buy $100 in gift cards through Nov. 27 The group has a second offer of $20 bonus gift cards on $100 spent from Nov. 28, to Dec. 31. Gift cards may be purchased in-restaurant and online.

Postino Wine Cult

Multiple locations
For wine lovers, consider the Postino Wine Cult membership which includes a curated package of four bottles, four times a year, along with perks and savings at Postino locations. Whether you’re shopping now or later, there are discounts to be had. Through Nov. 27, save $40 off a gifted annual membership with the promo code “ULTIMATE.” From Dec. 13 to 17, get a bonus bottle of wine with the annual membership using the promo code “SWEET17.” Or, on Dec. 26, get a last-chance $40 discount on the annual membership using the promo code “CHEERS.”
click to enlarge
Over Easy brunch favorites like waffle dogs are covered with a holiday gift card.
Over Easy

Over Easy

Multiple locations
For the brunch obsessed, give the gift of bacon, eggs and mimosa flights with a gift card to Over Easy. You’ll receive $10 back when spending $50 on a gift card and $25 when spending $100. The deal is valid from Black Friday to Dec. 31 for in-person purchases, with no limit.

Pedal Haus Brewery

Multiple locations
Whether the person on your list loves Pedal Haus Brewery for its craft beer or giant Bavarian pretzels, a gift card has you covered. Now until Dec. 31, guests will get a bonus gift card. When you purchase a $100 gift card, you will get an additional $25, or buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus gift card. This offer is only available at Pedal Haus' three Valley locations.
click to enlarge
Give carb connoisseurs a gift card to Chompie's.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Chompie's

Multiple locations
Now through Dec. 31, gift cards bought at any Chompie’s location are eligible for bonuses – spend $50 and get an extra $10 gift card. Any bonus cards from the deli, bakery and restaurant must be redeemed in 2024 on items like bagels, fresh baked pastries, brunch and more.

Belly

4971 N. Seventh Ave.
3150 E. Ray Road, #180, Gilbert
The Asian-inspired restaurant and bar Belly is offering “Belly Bucks” this holiday season. Get a $25 gift card when buying $100 in gift cards or $10 on $50 on purchases through Dec. 31. The offer is only good for gift cards purchased at the restaurants.
click to enlarge
Share a unique night out with a gift card to downtown cocktail lounge Quartz.
Grace Stufkosky

Quartz

341 W. Van Buren St., Suite B
The whimsical, inventive two-bars-in-one cocktail experience Quartz is offering a bonus $10 gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card or a $25 gift card with the purchase of at $100 gift card. This offer is only available at the bar, but Quartz offers physical or electronic gift cards.

Fox Restaurant Concepts

Multiple locations
The group behind Culinary Dropout, Blanco, Zinburger, The Henry, Doughbird, Fly Bye, The Greene House, Olive & Ivy and The Arrogant Butcher is offering an additional $20 gift card for those who purchase $100 in gift cards. The gift cards are redeemable at any Fox restaurant and may be purchased online.
click to enlarge
In addition to offering bonus cash on gift cards, Salt and Lime transforms into Feliz Navidad Cantina for the holidays.
Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill

Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill

9397 E. Shea Blvd., #115, Scottsdale
A gift to Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill keeps on giving. Customers will receive a $25 bonus gift card when they spend $100 from Black Friday through Dec. 31. The restaurant has also transformed into the Feliz Navidad Cantina this holiday season, complete with floor-to-ceiling holiday decorations and a festive food and beverage menu.

Roaring Fork

4800 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Roaring Fork, the Scottsdale restaurant that focuses on wood-fired cuisine including steaks and cedar-plank salmon, is offering those buying $100 in gift cards a complimentary $20 gift card. The offer is good until Dec. 31, and gift cards may be purchased at the restaurant or online.

Genuine Concepts

Multiple locations
The hospitality group whose concepts include The Vig, The Genuine, The Womack, The Little Woody, Campo and The McMillian Bar & Kitchen is also offering a gift card bonus. For every $100 in gift cards bought, Genuine Concepts will offer a $20 bonus card.
click to enlarge
Wine Girl will offer a $20 bonus gift card to those who buy $100 in gift cards.
Wine Girl

Wine Girl

4205 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Wine Girl, the bubbly, blushing wine bar in Old Town Scottsdale, will offer a $20 gift card to those who buy $100 in gift cards. The offer is available from Black Friday through the end of December.

Ra Sushi

Multiple locations
Through Dec. 31, Ra Sushi is giving buyers a $10 promo card when they buy $50 in gift cards or a $60 promo card when they spend $200. Promo cards must be used between Jan. 2 and March 31.

Federal American Grill

7000 E. Mayo Blvd.
North Phoenix eatery Federal American Grill is offering two ways to give more of their comforting fare with a Southern twist. Now until New Year's Day, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, buyers will receive a $10 bonus and for every $100 spent, get a $20 bonus card.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending

Yo! Donuts serves vegan and gluten-free treats in Scottsdale

Food & Drink News

Yo! Donuts serves vegan and gluten-free treats in Scottsdale

By Melissa Parker
Let these 10 metro Phoenix restaurants do the cooking this Thanksgiving

Holidays

Let these 10 metro Phoenix restaurants do the cooking this Thanksgiving

By Rudri Patel
Noble Ground Coffee, a cafe with a cause, opens in Phoenix

Food & Drink News

Noble Ground Coffee, a cafe with a cause, opens in Phoenix

By Rudri Patel
The Henry to open second Phoenix location

Food & Drink News

The Henry to open second Phoenix location

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation