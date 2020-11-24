Score Black Friday gift card deals at these 20 Phoenix restaurants and bars

For the foodie on your holiday shopping list, what better gift than a meal at one of their favorite restaurants in town? With many spots offering bonuses on gift cards or discounts to special events, doing a little savvy shopping can save you a few bucks or allow you to keep a little gift for yourself. Here are 20 restaurant deals to take advantage of this Black Friday in metro Phoenix.
6031 N. 16th St., Suite 1Locations of Crust Pizzeria will offer $1 slices from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Black Friday at all Valley locations. And, those who want to give the gift of pizza will receive a gift card bonus on those purchased between Nov. 24 and Dec. 24. Get a $10 bonus when buying a $50 gift card or a $20 bonus on $100 gift cards.
3150 E. Ray Road, #180, GilbertThe Asian-inspired restaurant and bar Belly is offering “Belly Bucks” this holiday season. Get a $25 gift card when buying $100 in gift cards or $10 on $50 on purchases through Dec. 31. The offer is only good for gift cards purchased at the restaurants.
Common Ground CulinaryMultiple locations Get $20 in bonus gift cards for every $100 in gift cards purchased through Dec. 31 from Common Ground Culinary, the hospitality team that runs Grassroots Kitchen & Tap, The Collins, The Macintosh, Neighborly Public House, Collins Bros. Chophouse, Wally’s American Gastropub and Sweet Provisions. Gift cards may be purchased online.
Don Woods' Say When400 W. Camelback RoadGive the gift of sending off 2023 in style with tickets to the New Year’s Eve celebration at Don Woods’ Say When. Tickets are available for half price when bought between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, or while tickets last. The discounted price is $50. The party hosted at the Rise Uptown Hotel’s chic retro rooftop lounge will include late-night snacks, cocktails, a photo booth and a midnight toast. Visit www.riseuptownhotel.com for details.
Chula SeafoodMultiple locations Get an extra $20 for every $100 spent on gift cards at the fishmonger and restaurant Chula Seafood from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. The family-owned operation starts with its boat in San Diego, which takes to the Pacific in search of the freshest catches. At its three Valley restaurants, Chula Seafood boasts flavorful dishes including poke bowls, a confit tuna sandwich and lobster rolls. Gift cards can be purchased online.
Kasai Japanese Steakhouse14344 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale You'll give the gift of dinner and a show with this teppanyaki experience. Now through Dec. 24, those who buy a $100 gift card to Kasai Japanese Steakhouse will get an additional $20 added on. Gift cards are available online or in person at the Scottsdale restaurant.
Phoenix City Grille5816 N. 16th St.Phoenix City Grille will help gift-givers stretch their dollars by offering a $10 bonus on $50 gift cards and a $25 additional gift card for purchases of $100 gift cards. This bonus is available at the restaurant or online.
Upward ProjectsMultiple locations It'll pay a little extra when you shop early with Upward Projects. The hospitality group behind wine bar Postino, along with Windsor, Joyride Taco House, Federal Pizza and ice creamery Churn is offering a $30 bonus gift card when you buy $100 in gift cards through Nov. 27 The group has a second offer of $20 bonus gift cards on $100 spent from Nov. 28, to Dec. 31. Gift cards may be purchased in-restaurant and online.
Postino Wine CultMultiple locationsFor wine lovers, consider the Postino Wine Cult membership which includes a curated package of four bottles, four times a year, along with perks and savings at Postino locations. Whether you’re shopping now or later, there are discounts to be had. Through Nov. 27, save $40 off a gifted annual membership with the promo code “ULTIMATE.” From Dec. 13 to 17, get a bonus bottle of wine with the annual membership using the promo code “SWEET17.” Or, on Dec. 26, get a last-chance $40 discount on the annual membership using the promo code “CHEERS.”
Over EasyMultiple locations For the brunch obsessed, give the gift of bacon, eggs and mimosa flights with a gift card to Over Easy. You’ll receive $10 back when spending $50 on a gift card and $25 when spending $100. The deal is valid from Black Friday to Dec. 31 for in-person purchases, with no limit.
Pedal Haus BreweryMultiple locationsWhether the person on your list loves Pedal Haus Brewery for its craft beer or giant Bavarian pretzels, a gift card has you covered. Now until Dec. 31, guests will get a bonus gift card. When you purchase a $100 gift card, you will get an additional $25, or buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus gift card. This offer is only available at Pedal Haus' three Valley locations.
Chompie'sMultiple locations Now through Dec. 31, gift cards bought at any Chompie’s location are eligible for bonuses – spend $50 and get an extra $10 gift card. Any bonus cards from the deli, bakery and restaurant must be redeemed in 2024 on items like bagels, fresh baked pastries, brunch and more.
