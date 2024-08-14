 New Scottsdale restaurant The Italiano to open in September | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Chef Joey Maggiore to open The Italiano in Scottsdale this fall

Known for Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher and The Mexicano, the local chef says his new restaurant is "truly our best concept yet.”
August 14, 2024
The Italiano will open in Scottsdale this fall.
The Italiano will open in Scottsdale this fall. The Maggiore Group

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$3,000
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Chef Joey Maggiore is adding to his repertoire and bringing Valley diners a new dining option this fall. The Italiano, an Italian trattoria, will open in Scottsdale on Sept. 20.

“We’re drawing inspiration from every corner of Italy to blend age-old traditions with innovative approaches,” Maggiore said in a press release. “We can’t wait for you to experience our family’s heritage in a new and familiar way.”

The restaurant will serve Italian dishes from its Scottsdale location near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard.

“The menu will feature the flavors of old-school red sauce Italian cuisine with a Chef Joey touch,” the release said.

In an Instagram post, Maggiore also teased pizza on the menu, showing off a gold penny-tiled pizza oven. An antipasto cart with more than 30 items to choose from, as well as a limoncello cocktail cart and zabaione dessert cart will be among the tableside experiences offered, according to the press release.

click to enlarge Inside The Italiano.
Limestone, olive trees and a painted ceiling are among the design elements of The Italiano.
The Maggiore Group
Limestone, olive trees and a painted ceiling lit to show the changing colors of the sky from sunrise to sunset will set the mood for the “casual elegance” of The Italiano.

The 7,500-square-foot space includes an indoor patio with windows to provide an al fresco feel and a private dining room, which will feature an art installation that pays homage to the former restaurant of the late Maggiore patriarch, Tomaso’s.

The new restaurant is currently hiring for dozens of positions, including servers, bartenders, line cooks, hosts, bussers, dishwashers and more. Applications can be submitted online.

This is the sixth concept from The Maggiore Group, which also includes Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher. The Sicilian Baker, The Rosticceria and The Mexicano, the last of which is closed temporarily following a kitchen fire on Aug. 3. A second location of The Mexicano is under construction in Chandler.

For The Maggiore Group’s next restaurant, the chef's expectations are high.

“This is truly our best concept yet,” Maggiore said in the release.

The Italiano

Opening Sept. 20
9301 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
Arizona Restaurant Week announces fall dates

Food & Drink News

Arizona Restaurant Week announces fall dates

By Tirion Boan
Taiwan Mama expands to bring street food and drinks to North Phoenix

Food & Drink News

Taiwan Mama expands to bring street food and drinks to North Phoenix

By Mike Madriaga
As plane-themed bar Carry On nears takeoff, cocktail pro comes aboard

Cocktails

As plane-themed bar Carry On nears takeoff, cocktail pro comes aboard

By Cassie Brucci
A new wine bar is coming to Peoria. Meet The Audrey

West Valley

A new wine bar is coming to Peoria. Meet The Audrey

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation