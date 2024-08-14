Chef Joey Maggiore to open The Italiano in Scottsdale this fall

“We’re drawing inspiration from every corner of Italy to blend age-old traditions with innovative approaches,” Maggiore said in a press release. “We can’t wait for you to experience our family’s heritage in a new and familiar way.”
The restaurant will serve Italian dishes from its Scottsdale location near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard.
“The menu will feature the flavors of old-school red sauce Italian cuisine with a Chef Joey touch,” the release said.
In an Instagram post, Maggiore also teased pizza on the menu, showing off a gold penny-tiled pizza oven. An antipasto cart with more than 30 items to choose from, as well as a limoncello cocktail cart and zabaione dessert cart will be among the tableside experiences offered, according to the press release.
The 7,500-square-foot space includes an indoor patio with windows to provide an al fresco feel and a private dining room, which will feature an art installation that pays homage to the former restaurant of the late Maggiore patriarch, Tomaso’s.
The new restaurant is currently hiring for dozens of positions, including servers, bartenders, line cooks, hosts, bussers, dishwashers and more. Applications can be submitted online.
This is the sixth concept from The Maggiore Group, which also includes Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher. The Sicilian Baker, The Rosticceria and The Mexicano, the last of which is closed temporarily following a kitchen fire on Aug. 3. A second location of The Mexicano is under construction in Chandler.
For The Maggiore Group’s next restaurant, the chef's expectations are high.
“This is truly our best concept yet,” Maggiore said in the release.
The ItalianoOpening Sept. 20
9301 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale