Following a kitchen fire, The Mexicano will be closed for months

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the fire at the restaurant, located on Cactus Road near Tatum Boulevard. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading beyond the kitchen area, according to a public information officer for the department. No injuries to guests or first responders were reported, and investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire.
“The Mexicano’s kitchen unfortunately caught fire over the weekend and will be closed for repair for the next few months,” a restaurant statement provided to Phoenix New Times said. “Everyone is safe and we appreciate the love and support from our community.”
Maggiore shared his appreciation to Phoenix Fire and The Mexicano’s patrons in a post on Instagram that shows a plume of gray smoke rising above the restaurant building, with a corner of a fire truck in the foreground.
“Tequila on me soon," the post said in part. "Tough to watch when your passion and family business has a fire but we will get it open soon."
The Mexicano debuted in December 2021. The restaurant serves massive quesadillas, tacos and molcajetes, offers a build-your-own margarita bar and hosts live DJs.
While The Mexicano is closed, representatives for the restaurant are encouraging diners to head half a mile north on Tatum to sister restaurant, The Rosticceria. To entice guests this week, the meat-centric wood-fired Italian restaurant is offering refills of its classic margarita for one cent after purchasing a first. The chef’s other restaurants include Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker.
A Chandler location of The Mexicano is under construction on Chandler Boulevard and Price Road. It is estimated to open late this year or early next, according to a restaurant spokesperson.
Now, construction to rehab the original restaurant is needed, too.
“We will come back better than ever before and look forward to serving you again,” the restaurant's statement said.