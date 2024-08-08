 The Mexicano to remain closed for months following kitchen fire | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Following a kitchen fire, The Mexicano will be closed for months

After a fire broke out in the kitchen, Chef Joey Maggiore's Mexican restaurant has temporarily closed.
August 8, 2024
Those seeking The Mexicano's tacos and other Mexican dishes will have to wait a few months. The restaurant has closed to make repairs following a kitchen fire on Saturday.
Those seeking The Mexicano's tacos and other Mexican dishes will have to wait a few months. The restaurant has closed to make repairs following a kitchen fire on Saturday. The Maggiore Group

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$2,000
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Mexicano, a Mexican-inspired eatery from chef Joey Maggiore, will remain closed for at least two months following a kitchen fire on Saturday evening.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the fire at the restaurant, located on Cactus Road near Tatum Boulevard. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading beyond the kitchen area, according to a public information officer for the department. No injuries to guests or first responders were reported, and investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire.

“The Mexicano’s kitchen unfortunately caught fire over the weekend and will be closed for repair for the next few months,” a restaurant statement provided to Phoenix New Times said. “Everyone is safe and we appreciate the love and support from our community.”

Maggiore shared his appreciation to Phoenix Fire and The Mexicano’s patrons in a post on Instagram that shows a plume of gray smoke rising above the restaurant building, with a corner of a fire truck in the foreground.
click to enlarge
Chef and restaurateur Joey Maggiore shared his appreciation to the Phoenix Fire Department following a fire at The Mexicano on Saturday.
The Rosticceria

“Tequila on me soon," the post said in part. "Tough to watch when your passion and family business has a fire but we will get it open soon."

The Mexicano debuted in December 2021. The restaurant serves massive quesadillas, tacos and molcajetes, offers a build-your-own margarita bar and hosts live DJs. 

While The Mexicano is closed, representatives for the restaurant are encouraging diners to head half a mile north on Tatum to sister restaurant, The Rosticceria. To entice guests this week, the meat-centric wood-fired Italian restaurant is offering refills of its classic margarita for one cent after purchasing a first. The chef’s other restaurants include Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker.

A Chandler location of The Mexicano is under construction on Chandler Boulevard and Price Road. It is estimated to open late this year or early next, according to a restaurant spokesperson.

Now, construction to rehab the original restaurant is needed, too.

“We will come back better than ever before and look forward to serving you again,” the restaurant's statement said.

The Mexicano

4801 E. Cactus Road
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
Din Tai Fung is coming to Scottsdale

Food & Drink News

Din Tai Fung is coming to Scottsdale

By Tirion Boan
Dead pests and mold: The 8 worst Phoenix restaurant violations in July

Food & Drink News

Dead pests and mold: The 8 worst Phoenix restaurant violations in July

By Tirion Boan
From speakeasies to taprooms, here are the best bars in Chandler

Bars

From speakeasies to taprooms, here are the best bars in Chandler

By Phoenix New Times Writers
6 new taco shops are now open around the Valley. Here's what to expect

Openings & Closings

6 new taco shops are now open around the Valley. Here's what to expect

By Mike Madriaga
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation