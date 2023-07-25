Long-awaited cocktail bar Bourbon & Bones officially opens at Chase Field

The cocktail bar comes from Square One Concepts, the company behind Valley restaurant Bourbon & Bones Chophouse which has locations in Old Town Scottsdale, Peoria and Gilbert. Square One Concepts restaurants also include Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers and Wasted Grain, among others.
The Chase Field bar is the second location for the cocktail lounge, which is also open in Scottsdale.
“This is a greatly anticipated location for the cocktail lounge," S. Barrett Rinzler, Square One Concepts' founder and CEO said in a news release. "Our Bourbon & Bones signage inside Chase Field has been prominently displayed for nearly a year and we are now very happy to say we are open and ready to host downtown patrons and, of course, Arizona Diamondbacks fans."
The cocktail bar, which is only open on Arizona Diamondbacks game days and when there are events at Chase Field, serves a large selection of spirits along with beer, wine and craft cocktails. One signature mocktail, which customers can choose to add a spirit to, is the Gonzo's Game Winner, named after former Diamondbacks outfielder Luis "Gonzo" Gonzalez. It includes fresh cucumber juice, muddled blackberries, lemonade and club soda.
Drinks at the bar can be paired with small bites including Prime Steak Crostini with chimichurri, blue cheese-stuffed dates, shrimp cocktail, oysters and sushi rolls.
On gamedays and other events such as concerts, Bourbon & Bones will open two hours prior to the start time. Tickets to events are not required for entry into the bar, but reservations are recommended. Customers who don't have event tickets can enter the bar through Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers on the northwest corner of the stadium. Ticket holders can enter the bar from section 140 in the main concourse or through the suite level.
Derrick Hall, Arizona Diamondbacks President, CEO and General Partner expressed his support for the Arizona-grown business in the release.
“We are excited to celebrate the opening of the highly anticipated Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge at Chase Field, a unique dining experience in a fun sports setting," he said.
Bourbon & Bones at Chase Field soft opened on July 4 and celebrated its official opening on July 25.
Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge
401 E. Jefferson St.
bourbonandbones.com