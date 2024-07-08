 Central Records adds Skoden, other collabs to downtown Phoenix menu | Phoenix New Times
Central Records brings new food, drink collabs to downtown Phoenix

From rotating pop-ups to a new coffee maker, find out what's brewing at Central Records.
July 8, 2024
Central Records is a space that serves food, drinks and music day and night.
Tirion Boan
Central Records is evolving. The downtown Phoenix spot is one half kitchen, coffeehouse and bar, and the other half record store, listening room and venue. It launched in 2023 with Dana Arbel as the in-house chef crafting an all-day menu.

In February, Central Records began inviting chefs to take over the kitchen on the weekends. The "Open Kitchen" event has hosted mobile makers such as Otra Pizzeria, the Mexican-inspired and local ingredient-driven pop-up Juntos and Filipino-Mexican fusion from Amoy Sol.

​​“We enjoy working with different chefs, cooks, food lovers and, hopefully, future restaurant owners and getting them in there and providing a space and an opportunity to do their thing,” says Central Records founder Jake Stellarwell.

Starting on July 15, Central Records will become the new home for Skoden Coffee and Tea. Their caffeinated sips, pastries and other offerings will be available in addition to Central Records' in-house menu.

click to enlarge Jordan Manuelito and Natasha John make beverages at Skoden Coffee & Tea.
Skoden's menu includes traditional coffee and espresso drinks, as well as sips that honor the cultures and roots of the people running the shop.
Sara Crocker

Skoden moves in

Skoden opened inside the uptown Phoenix design store For the People in December. The store closed in May, which left Skoden seeking a new location.

“When I saw that they were losing their space at For the People because of its closure, I reached out immediately,” Stellarwell says.

The offer to open within Central Records was intriguing to Skoden co-owner Natasha John, who has been a customer there.

“I was already familiar with their business concept and I just enjoy being there,” she says. “We’re incredibly grateful for the offer. I love the space.”

With the addition of the Skoden team, Central Records' hours will change. Skoden’s coffee and pastries will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Wednesdays. The kitchen space will allow Skoden to broaden its drinks and food offerings. The team is planning to serve breakfast burritos and offer a ceremonial-style matcha tea service.

“Now that we do have a full kitchen, the possibilities are endless,” says Jordan Manuelito, who is part of the collective that runs Skoden.

With this new opportunity, John says Skoden will start a new chapter as a business.

“We’re really, really excited to get back to making coffee again,” John says.

The Skoden team aims to host their own take on Central Records’ “Open Kitchen,” on the weekends. Calling it “Aunties’ Kitchen,” John says they will welcome fellow Indigenous women to cook.

“We can complement whatever they have with our drinks,” John says.

click to enlarge Records for sale at Central Records.
Central Records offers a wide selection of vinyl albums.
Tirion Boan

More changes at Central Records

The addition of Skoden isn’t the only change at Central Records. When it opened last year, the main focus of the bar was natural wine, Stellarwell says.

“We’ve become a bit less natural wine-focused and we’ve really shifted our energy more towards stocking unique, classic European beers that you can’t find in the area,” he says.

Among those are “well-established, traditional” beers from German brewers such as Paulaner and Belgian makers including Chimay and Bavik, the founder says. Stellarwell sought out these brews to provide a unique option among the breweries and cocktail lounges in the area.

“It’s fun. It feels kind of nostalgic and vintage,” he says.

And, although Central Records regularly welcomes the community into their kitchen, Stellarwell says that he and the current chef Anne Mikolajzack are likewise focused on expanding their current in-house menu of tapas-style bites and gnocchi for the fall. That menu is offered throughout the day and until 1:30 a.m. on the weekend.

Now, Stellarwell says they're seeking to find the right balance of in- and out-of-house food offerings.

“It provides a really great collaborative opportunity," he says. "It brings new people from different scenes, communities and demographics that would not normally come into our space."


Central Records

824 N. Central Ave.

Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
