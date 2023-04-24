First Taste: Central Records Spins Into Downtown With Wine, Coffee, and Snacks

When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).
From a small storefront on Central Avenue, a new coffee shop, wine bar, radio booth, and record store is making noise in the downtown Phoenix scene.
Central Records Radio Cafe and Wine Lounge was founded by Jake Stellarwell and a host of other artists who comprise local DJ collective and streaming station Recordbar Radio. The neon-lit and plant-filled space opened on February 1.
The long, narrow cafe is both inviting and relaxing. A large disco ball sends flashes of light spinning around the room. The space is devoid of art — oversize canvases hang on the walls but they are plain, built with the intention of helping the overall sound quality. Their simplicity adds an element of calm. Recordbar Radio's website describes the space as "a carefully curated record store that specializes in music for curious minds."
And while it definitely is that, it's also so much more.
Near the entrance of the rectangular room, on either side of the front door, a few countertops rest against the storefront's large windows, offering a nook at which to sit and watch cars and the light rail whiz by. A few more steps inside, and a collection of tables welcomes groups of friends or workers on their laptops.
Beyond that, light-colored wood stands display a large catalog of vinyl records. Bins stand freely and also line the walls along the side and back of the space, packed with unusual albums from off-the-beaten-path artists.
In the back, tucked against the left wall, sits a low, L-shaped bar lined with stools. Here, customers chat with the baristas and bartenders about all things coffee, wine, and music. And even beyond that, and one step farther than customers are allowed, is a sound studio that broadcasts Recordbar Radio. Local DJs spin vinyl for the shop and for their listeners tuning in online.
On a recent Friday afternoon, a peaceful air set in as customers chilled, sipping on lattes and munching on spiced olives and goat cheese toasts adorned with silky garlic confit. The crowd shifted as the sun dipped below the Phoenix skyline. Customers ending their work day closed their computers and finished their coffees. Some left, while others ordered bottles of wine and settled in, perfectly embodying the evolving nature of this all-day hangout.
The food menu, courtesy of chef Dana Arbel, also evolves throughout the day. The new concept starts its mornings as a coffee shop, serving toasts piled high with eggs and cheese, bananas, or smoked salmon.
After the morning rush, it blends into a casual lunch destination with a menu comprising a short but impressive list of crusty-bread-encased sandwiches, salads, and salty snacks. The menu rotates, but expect artisanal options such as the greens and mushroom sandwich made with shawarma oyster mushrooms, sauteed greens, and garlicky toum, or the little gem salad with honey orange vinaigrette.
Finally, the evolution is complete as the sun sets and the space becomes a wine bar with snacks, funky lighting, and even funkier tunes.
And if you've visited Central Records already, make sure to stop by again. Pick a different time of day, and experience the evolution of the space. Day or night, Central Records has a drink — and a sound — fit for the occasion.
As a mat sitting atop a turntable nestled among the stacks exclaims, Central Records has landed downtown, "streaming to you with love from Phoenix Arizona."
Central Records
824 North Central Avenue
602-638-0433
Hours: Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-midnight.