First Taste: Central Records Spins Into Downtown With Wine, Coffee, and Snacks

When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).

click to enlarge Find Central Records on Central Avenue across from Garfield Street. Tirion Boan

Near the entrance of the rectangular room, on either side of the front door, a few countertops rest against the storefront's large windows, offering a nook at which to sit and watch cars and the light rail whiz by. A few more steps inside, and a collection of tables welcomes groups of friends or workers on their laptops.



Beyond that, light-colored wood stands display a large catalog of vinyl records. Bins stand freely and also line the walls along the side and back of the space, packed with unusual albums from off-the-beaten-path artists.



In the back, tucked against the left wall, sits a low, L-shaped bar lined with stools. Here, customers chat with the baristas and bartenders about all things coffee, wine, and music. And even beyond that, and one step farther than customers are allowed, is a sound studio that broadcasts Recordbar Radio. Local DJs spin vinyl for the shop and for their listeners tuning in online.

click to enlarge Grab a table or hang out at the bar at Central Records. Tirion Boan

On a recent Friday afternoon, a peaceful air set in as customers chilled, sipping on lattes and munching on spiced olives and goat cheese toasts adorned with silky garlic confit. The crowd shifted as the sun dipped below the Phoenix skyline. Customers ending their work day closed their computers and finished their coffees. Some left, while others ordered bottles of wine and settled in, perfectly embodying the evolving nature of this all-day hangout.

click to enlarge Central Records offers a wide selection of vinyl albums. Tirion Boan



Central Records 824 North Central Avenue 602-638-0433 Hours: Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-midnight.

