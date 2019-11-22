Chefs Announced and Tickets Released for Devour 2020

As we announced last month, tickets for the 11th annual Devour Culinary Classic go on sale soon — which now means today. Tickets are currently on sale for the two-day 2020 version of this highly anticipated food festival. Devour will once again be held at the Desert Botanical Garden, and it's all happening from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, February 22 and 23.

In addition to securing your spot in line for the award-winning food festival, you can also see what local talent the 2020 Devour Culinary Classic has arranged. Recently announced VIP chefs include Justin Beckett of Beckett's Table and Southern Rail and Stephen Jones of the larder + the delta.

Stephen Jones of the larder + the delta has been announced as one of the VIP chefs. Chris Malloy

More than 40 restaurants from across Arizona are ready to hand out special samples and/or menu items, while wineries, breweries, and distilleries will be topping off guests throughout the event. While the entire talent lineup for Devour is still being finalized, currently committed chefs and restaurants include Samantha Sanz of the Four Seasons, Luis Arellano of The Dressing Room and The Larry, Alvaro Salinas of Clever Koi and Across the Pond, Tamara Stanger of Cotton & Copper, Brett Vibber of Cartwright's Modern Cuisine, and Helen Yung of Sweet Republic. (See the fully updated list at the Devour website.)

New for 2020, VIP guests will be treated to a Mardi Gras-themed experience inspired by the fare of Southern Rail and the larder + the delta. And both Beckett and Jones will be on-site during Saturday and Sunday events.

EXPAND The 2020 edition will be back at the Desert Botanical Garden. Jacob Tyler Dunn

"Arizona is bursting with talent. Our independent culinary scene and extended food culture have helped shape our identity as a state and as a world-class destination," Thomas Barr, executive director of Local First Arizona, says in a press release. "For the past 11 years, we have worked to get national attention on Arizona, but the fun now really begins. They've taken notice, and Arizona will continue to put on a delicious show."

Devour Culinary Classic tickets come in the form of The Tasting Package at $105, or The VIP Package at $205. Both packages include access to all food, drink, chef demos, and entertainment throughout DBG — plus a Lyft discount. Devour Culinary Classic is the signature event of Devour Week — a series of culinary activities and affairs including Devour the World on Saturday, February 15, and the Seven Chefs Dinner on Sunday, February 16.

For tickets (again, on sale today) and more information on all mentioned events, visit the Devour Phoenix website.