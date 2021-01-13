Chlorine Overload: December 2020's Restaurant D-List

EXPAND We went a little nuts with the chlorine sanitizer in December. Zhanjiang Chen/Unsplash

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us Every week, the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department grades restaurants after completing routine health inspections. A D grade means the establishment has committed three or more "priority item" violations (which can directly contribute to increasing the risk of foodborne illness or injury, according to the MCESD) or four or more "priority foundation item" violations (which are indirect). At the beginning of each month, Phoenix New Times rounds up the restaurants that received a D grade the previous month and excerpts hand-picked observations from the weekly reports, listed below.



Garden of Eden Grille 2505 East Bell Road



"Observed large, loosely covered container of raw chicken being stored on shelf above bottled water and yogurt, chicken was moved to bottom shelf at time."

"Probing thermometer available was approximately 20 degrees below calibration temperature at time, person in charge said this item is being replaced very soon."

Tacos Y Mariscos 3510 East McDowell Road



"At a reach-in fridge near the grill, observed an open container of raw shrimp stored directly above an open container of salsa."

"At a red sani bucket, measured chlorine sanitizer at over 200 PPM, which is considered toxic."

Rosati's Pizza 1035 North Ellsworth Road, #104 Mesa



"Observed worker topping cooked pizzas with parmesan cheese at time with bare hands - worker began using gloves at time."

"Meatballs found over stacked atop the pizza make cold table reach-in cooler at 45F to 50F after <4 hours per manager - manager removed top layer of meatballs and relocated them to the lower storage compartment at time."

Mariscos El Dorado No. 2 5630 South Central Avenue



"Observed dishes being cleaned in the 3 comp sink with a sanitizing compartment containing hot water with 10ppm chlorine when measured with a test strip."

"Observed sushi rice with vinegar added held in a sealed plastic tub with an internal temperature of 99*F when measured with a probe thermometer."

Teharu Sushi 6638 East Superstition Springs Boulevard, #101, Mesa



"Observed worker peeling avocados with bare hands - bare hand contact with all ready to eat foods is prohibited."

"Plastic wrapped portion of diced raw beef found laying in insert pan atop sushi preparation line cold table reach-in cooler in contact with two bagged portions (one bag open at the top) of boneless chicken pieces - manager voluntarily discarded the beef portion at time."

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill 1930 East Williams Field Road, Gilbert



"Pan of mashed potatoes found at 111F inside cook line cooking/hot holding unit - manager voluntarily discarded the mashed potatoes at time."

"500 PPM Quaternary ammonium chloride found in cook line wiping cloth buckets due to an incorrect calibration of the wall mounter dispensing unit above the 3-part sink."

Super Carniceria La Victoria 5109 West Thomas Road, #200



"Observed the hand sink near the meat slicer not supplied with a hand drying provision such as a paper towel."

"In the lower compartment of the leftmost meat display case, observed a sanitizer bucket of chicken drumsticks in water that the manager stated was in the process of cooling."

"On the shelf beneath the meat slicer, observed a sanitizer bucket with a chlorine concentration of 200+ ppm."

La Santisima 1919 North 16th Street



"Observed food employee cut orange, limes and grapefruit with their bare hands in the kitchen for margarita drinks."

"Observed empty, not in use refrigerators, tables, chairs, two broken ice machines, buffet dishes, salad bar, salad tosser machine, and vacuum sealing machine, and a fryer all not in use, some broken and stored among the establishment (behind the bar, the storage room near the womens restroom, and the back storage room by the office."