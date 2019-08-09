Dining Guide: Best Restaurants in Phoenix's Seventh Street Dining Corridor

Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area and what they have to offer. Breakfast to drinks, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today, we want to zero in on some of the best restaurants along the Seventh Street Dining Corridor.

In the past few years, the stretch of Seventh Street between Camelback Road and Glendale Avenue has become one of the fastest-growing dining districts in town. Call it the Seventh Street restaurant row, a dining corridor, or whatever, there are plenty of places for food and drink.

And while much has come and gone since the recent restaurant district began, it’s easy to find a meal, snack, or quick coffee any time of day, anywhere in what we're dubbing the Seventh Street Dining Corridor.

And we can prove it.

Coffee

Coffee Zona

5202 North Seventh Street, #130



The locally owned and operated Coffee Zona is the ideal neighborhood coffee shop. There’s limited seating, cute decor, good music, and a chalkboard menu of coffee and tea options. Grab a pastry, a latte, and a bag of local beans, and be merrily on your way.

Breakfast

Wildflower

5813 North Seventh Street



Head into Wildflower at the Crown for a Taylor Ham & Swiss egg sandwich on a grilled ciabatta roll, a protein bowl, or a spicy chorizo frittata. There are the banana walnut pancakes for a heavy breakfast, or a fruit salad for a quick bite. And you can just about pair anything with the Wildflower Cappuccino.

EXPAND Otro Cafe in uptown Phoenix has a good morning vibe. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Brunch

Otro Café

6035 North Seventh Street



See why we consider Otro Café to have one of the best brunch menus in town. While we’d visit this Doug Robson restaurant any time for those pork belly tacos, Otro Café’s brunch offers chilaquiles, morning hash, Oaxacan tamale, and the barbacoa and eggs plate. There are also famous flapjacks if one were so inclined. And to drink, we recommend that Presta Iced Toddy if you’ve got things to do today, or maybe the Bloody Mary or mimosa if you don’t. Otro opens every day at 8 a.m.

Bevvy Uptown

5600 North Seventh Street, #100



Bevvy Uptown at The Colony is a neighborhood pub with a pretty good brunch menu. Listed dishes include the lemon ricotta hotcake, the sweet potato protein pancake, and the brunch burger. And if you enjoy a morning drink, try the Wake Uptown with cold brew and caramel liqueur, or a Bloody Mary, mimosa, or Michelada.

Verdura

5555 North Seventh Street, #108



Along with its open kitchen, plants, lava lamps, and framed photos of Prince, Bowie, Bruce, and Joan Jett, Verdura offers a killer brunch. The counter-service, plant-based eatery has the breakfast burrito, tofu scramble, CBGB salad, and morning cocktails. But the Goth Waffles will have you opting out of the to-go box. It’s a warm, black-in-color bubble waffle, made with activated charcoal and topped with tart, raspberry sorbet. Brunch is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

EXPAND The third location of the Garfield District’s beloved Rito’s Mexican Food. Lauren Cusimano

Lunch

Crown on 7th

5813 North Seventh Street



Let’s highlight all the lunch options at the former Crown Imports building, Crown on 7th — which can also swing easily to dinner. There’s the third location of the Garfield District’s beloved Rito’s Mexican Food, Pubblico Italian Eatery with its lunch specials, and the Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen. At that last one, you’ll find spiced bourbon almonds, ale house steak salad, smoked pork shoulder tacos, some black iron pizzas, and more.

Chen & Wok

6505 North Seventh Street, #108



A hole-in-the-wall Chinese-American eatery if ever there was one, Chen & Wok is a counter-service lunch and dinner spot serving up your classic kung pao chicken, chop suey, and egg foo young dishes. The service is quick but always friendly; dishes are always overflowing with meat, rice, and noodles; and the team is always willing to work with substitutions. Eat in and catch the soaps with fellow lunchers or take your piping hot shrimp with lobster sauce to go.

Jordan’s Mexican Food

6247 North Seventh Street



Jordan's Mexican Food is a classic Mexican restaurant, and it won’t surprise anyone that it’s been around since the 1950s. Dining in is like going back in time, but you already suspected that. Jordan’s has by no means the best Mexican food in town, but you can expect warm chips and salsa, cheese crisps, enchilada and chimichanga platters, and just about any other Mexican staple you can imagine. Pay at the register, and step back into present day.

Pizza

Multiple Locations



Seventh Street deserves its own pizza section. There are many, some established and some new to the block, but certainly all deserve mention. LaBella Pizzeria and Restaurant offers kosher vegetarian pizza options, while Spinato’s Pizzeria has a location at Missouri Avenue. And for a quick slice during lunch, try Manhattan Pizza & Subs or Pizza Heaven Bistro.

EXPAND Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers on Seventh Street has some happy hour specials. Lauren Cusimano

Happy Hour

Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers

5625 North Seventh Street



Let’s focus on the first promise of this rowdy local restaurant chain’s moniker. Happy hour at the Seventh Street location of Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers definitely has cold beer, and in the form of $3 domestic pints, $4 domestic bottles, and $4 Four Peak Pints. Pair your Hop Knot with happy hour eats like the fried pickles, hummus and pita, and the popular-for-a-reason Hell Fire Chips. Happy hour is 3 to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Hula’s Modern Tiki

5114 North Seventh Street



Sometimes a tiki drink is all you need in this heat, and that’s where Hula’s can help. Tiki Time Happy Hour is 3:30 to 6 p.m. and offers Hula’s signature tropical cocktails for $6 a pop. That includes the Hula’s Mai Tai, Dr. Funk, Pink Bikini Martini, and more. And except for ahi items, all appetizers are $6 during happy hour, too.

The Yard / Culinary Dropout

5640 North Seventh Street



Sam Fox’s Seventh Street location of the warehouse-style eatery kind of kicked things off for this restaurant row years ago, and things don’t seem to be slowing down. The large Culinary Dropout has indoor and outdoor seating, and yes, the Yard area with Ping-Pong, cornhole, and more. Happy hour is 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and offers everything from $4 well cocktails and draught pints to pork belly nachos and those famous pretzel balls.

EXPAND Mora on Seventh Street is your go-to for Italian. Lauren Cusimano

Dinner

Christo's Ristorante

6327 North Seventh Street



Another old-school Phoenix restaurant, Christo's Ristorante offers some above-average Italian cuisine in its corner of the strip mall. You can't go wrong with starters like the fried calamari or the mussels as starters as you anticipate your entrées. Mains include the eggplant parmigiana, tortellini alfredo, and the chicken Bolognese, as well as salads, seafood, and veal.

Fuego Bistro

713 East Palo Verde Drive



Serving Latin fusion cuisine, Fuego Bistro is the kind of place best enjoyed when the weather is nice. This is because of the intimate patio tucked away from Seventh Street across from the Crown on 7th plaza. The menu lists small plates like empanadas, salmon croquettes, and peasant paella. As an entrée, try the tortilla-crusted tilapia, seafood chile relleno, or the steak of the day. Couple any of that with a classic cocktail from the bar, and yes, the spicy mojito comes recommended.

Mora Italian

5651 North Seventh Street



TV chef Scott Conant’s progressive Italian restaurant, Mora Italian, checks all the boxes for pasta, seasonal vegetables, and inventive dessert. Pastas are crafted with an extruder, and include the lobster gnudi, rigatoni verde, and the signature pasta al pomodoro. But you may be eyeing the Meyer lemon dusted lamb loin or seared diver scallops. For dessert? Do not ask for the check without adding the budino.

Sierra Bonita Grill

6933 North Seventh Street



This ranch-house style restaurant has a menu packed with Southwestern fare. For an upscale dinner at Sierra Bonita Grill, you’ll definitely want to start with the corn tortilla chips and mocajete-made guacamole. For mains, choose from inventive salads like the martini cranberry or vegetable noodles and shrimp plate. Other menu items include the grilled vegetable sandwich, coriander fish tacos, and buttermilk chicken, all best enjoyed under those wooden beams. The wine list is also impressive, as are the choices of tequila cocktails.

EXPAND AZ Pops don't play with those flavors. Jennifer Lind-Schutsky

Dessert

AZ Pops

5050 North Seventh Street



Though found at several Valley farmers markets, Seventh Street is lucky enough to have AZ Pops' physical location. AZ Pops makes all its products with natural ingredients and no preservatives, so whether you go for Vietnamese coffee or goat milk balsamic fig, you know the flavor is the real deal. Oh, you want to hear more fun flavors? There’s also pineapple kaffir lime leaf, chocolate rosemary, tiramisu, candied ginger apple cream, and so many more.

EXPAND The Womack is a classic cocktail lounge. Lauren Cusimano

Drinks

Pomeroy’s

5551 North Seventh Street



Built in 1982 by still-the-owner Mike Nelson along with his sister Sally, Pomeroy’s has always been Pomeroy’s since it opened in 1983. “If you grew up here, this is the place,” bartender Laura says. The wood paneling makes you feel like you’re inside a dark woodshed, and you’re fine with it. Mingle with a mix of regulars to new people in the rapidly renovating uptown neighborhood, and order something from their full menu. Find four pool tables, darts, a Batman movie pinball machine, foosball, arcade games, shuffleboard, and plenty of seating.

Honor Amongst Thieves

5538 North Seventh Street, #100



Honor Amongst Thieves transports those who enter into the past wooden panels and tufted seats. This speakeasy-style bar has a lounge (located behind its sister restaurant Stock & Stable at The Colony), where you are served a pour of amaro on the house. Signature cocktails include The Still Smokin' with Yuu Baal Mezcal, Velvet Falernum, green Chartreuse, lime, and smoked rosemary. There are also drink specials and events.

The Womack

5749 North Seventh Street



A tribute to the historic Phoenix lounge Chez Nous from the 1960s, The Womack is your classic cocktail bar and intimate music venue. There are plush booths, a long bar, and low, mirrored ceiling, and the sounds of funk, soul, and R&B. Grab a small appetizer like the Womack Board or warm Brie, followed by a classic cocktail like an old fashioned, sloe gin fizz, or Harvey Wallbanger.

EXPAND The soupy beans at Rolberto's make the bean and cheese burrito a must. Charles Barth

Late Night

Rolberto’s Taco Shop

5032 North Seventh Street



From the outside, Rolberto’s looks like your average 24-hour Mexican food joint, and in many ways it is, but there’s something about this 24-hour Mexican food joint. It has some of the best-fast service rolled tacos in town, and incredible tortas, burritos, and an out-of-this-world cup of horchata. It’s lunch, it’s drunk food, and it’s always open.