Dining Guide: Best Restaurants on Lower Mill Avenue in Tempe

Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area and what they have to offer. Breakfast to drinks, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today, we want to zero in on lower Mill Avenue in Tempe.

Many are familiar with the restaurants and bars of Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe. But there's a whole different world of food, drink, and friends the farther south you travel on Mill. From classic college-town coffee shops to decades-old neighborhood bars, pizzerias, and gourmet yogurt shops, here's an all-day guide to the southern stops along Mill Avenue.

Coffee

King Coffee

1020 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



King Coffee is a Tempe-area shop with that special, indescribable something. The shop has all the hallmarks of a casual, college-town cafe and doesn’t slack when it comes to quality. King Coffee’s staff do a great job with beans from local roaster Cortez Coffee. And as if that wasn’t enough, they are always warm and welcoming — you won’t find any disaffected, grumbly college baristas at this shop.

EXPAND Serving eggs every old which-a-way since 1986. Lauren Cusimano

Breakfast

U.S. Egg

131 East Baseline Road, Tempe



This quintessential Phoenix-area breakfast has been around since 1986. U.S. Egg is known for serving eggs every old which-a-way, topping off your coffee, and some specialty dishes like chicken and waffles. In addition, you'll find a variety of sandwiches, salads, and some morning cocktails.

Bao Chow at Yucca Tap Room

29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe



Yucca Tap Room has been a stalwart live music venue in Tempe area since the 1970s. It doubles as a good place to drink. You can hit the Yucca for a Baileys as early as 6 a.m. We recommended the breakfast at Bao Chow, too, including the Slutty Burrito and the I Hate Myself and Want To Die breakfast platter. This spot happens to be the official Arsenal football club pub in metro Phoenix, so you can anticipate a rowdy group of soccer fans in the early hours.

Bosa Donuts 37 West Baseline Road, Tempe



Just need a quick coffee and doughnut? The Park Plaza at Mill Avenue and Baseline Road is home to a Bosa Donuts, one of the sites on the ever-growing list of locations in Arizona. Find plain and fancy doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches, croissants, muffins, and yes, hot coffee.

EXPAND The 2,500-square-foot, dog- and kid-friendly patio is perfect for brunch. Lauren Cusimano

Brunch

Fate Brewing Company

201 East Southern Avenue, Tempe



The third Valley location of Fate Brewing Company — very recently known as McFate Brewing — took over a midcentury, two-story, 6,000-square-foot office complex at Southern Avenue and College Road. There’s food, beer, and a dog-friendly beer garden, which is perfect for brunch. Brunch menu items include the Brewer's Huevos, the Salmon Florentine Benedict, and the French Texas Toast, a.k.a. the French Revolution.

EXPAND Try the 10-inch cauliflower pizza at Zesty Zzeeks Pizza & Wings for lunch. Lauren Cusimano

Lunch

Azusa Ramen

3128 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



Those on the hunt for traditional varieties of ramen can swing by the new Azusa Ramen at Southern and Mill avenues. The menu lists tonkotsu, miso, shio, and vegetarian ramen, as well as beer and wine.

Monkey Pants Bar and Grill

3223 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



Need a dark, windowless bar to enjoy your hearty lunch of pub fare? At Monkey Pants, the Monkey Wings are plump, with a generous ratio of sauce to wing surface area — not dry, not dripping. Flavors include mild, medium, hot, barbecue, Cajun, Mae Ploy, teriyaki, or the signature Spankin’ Monkey Sauce. There are also cross-country-themed burgers, wraps, salads, and chicken sandwiches.

Zesty Zzeeks Pizza & Wings

3139 South Mill Avenue, Suite B5-B6, Tempe



This place may seem like your typical strip-mall style pizza joint, and in many ways it is. But when pizza and wings are on your brain, you're in for a nice surprise here. Zzeeks offers 18 different wing styles, plus broccoli cheddar and cauliflower crust pizzas, salads, and crispy appetizers. There’s also Coors Light on tap and even pizza cookies for dessert.

Tempe City Tacos

119 East Southern Avenue, Tempe



TC Tacos is a quick Mexican eatery known for its street tacos. The restaurant is open daily for lunch with a menu including menudo; entrees like pollo adobado and fajitas; and tacos with cecina, barbacoa, bistec, and more. In addition to that menu, you’re allowed to bring in your own wine or beer. If you’re out of your favorite domestic at home, the owner of TC Tacos also owns Valley Fair Liquors, which is located right next door.

Someburros

101 East Baseline Road, Tempe



This family-owned, fast-casual Mexican eatery has those killer burros. The Vasquez family has owned this local Mexican chain since its establishment in 1986. Someburros offers authentic Sonoran-style Mexican food. Specialties include the carne asada burrito, tostada verde, and borracho burro, and horchata.

EXPAND Appetizers like rosemary fries and mac and cheese bites are $2.99 during happy hour. Lauren Cusimano

Happy Hour

Brick & Barley A Neighborhood Bar

201 East Baseline Road, Tempe



Yes, that Bar Rescue-famous bar is situated right at the brick-walled Mill Towne Center. Brick & Barley A Neighborhood Bar offers a happy hour on weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. Drinks are popping, and the appetizers are $2.99. And what are some of those appetizers? Mac and cheese bites, rosemary fries, chips and queso, and more.

The Charro Completo burro at Casa Reynoso in Tempe. Patricia Escarcega

Dinner

Casa Reynoso

3138 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



Casa Reynoso is a classic Mexican restaurant that's been tucked away in the Fry's Shopping Plaza near Mill and Southern avenues since the early 1980s. The Gollo Burro remains one of Casa Reyonso's top sellers, but other choices include the Verde Half & Half and the Charro Completo. Casa Reynoso creates one of the best classic cantina atmospheres in Tempe, especially when the decor and intimacy of the restaurant is combines with chips, salsa, and margaritas.

Quartiere

2700 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



This spot is now Quartiere, Italian for “district” or “neighborhood,” which serves traditional Italian food. The Tempe space was once home to neighborhood standby Riazzi's Italian Garden, which occupied the stand-alone eatery from 1947 to 2017. Owner Erick Geryol, also behind Boulders on Broadway, Boulders on Southern, and Spokes on Southern, has kept Quartiere's menu full of Italian classics. Fresh pastas like pappardelle and ravioli are made by hand in-house, as are the cocktails. And that cozy front patio is all too inviting when the weather is right.

Venezia’s Pizza

27 East Southern Avenue, Tempe



East Valley residents, ASU students, and fans of Breaking Bad definitely know about Venezia's. The Tempe-based, family-owned pizzeria offers daily specials on those mega slices of pizza (like the chicken pesto), plus calzones, salads, wings, and sandwiches. The menu also lists gluten-free pizza bowls and cauliflower crust pizza.

Opa Life Greek Café

227 East Baseline Road, Suite J007, Tempe



This Valley-based Greek restaurant chain has one location in Tempe, right at the Mill Towne Center. Opa Life Greek Café has a full menu of Opatizers like a hummus trio and spanakopita, plus big salads, burgers, sandwiches, and pizza with sauce made in-house each day. In addition to the authentic Greek cuisine, Opa offers coffee, tea, and desserts. To make a night out of it, there is beer, wine, and a full bar as well as live music — mostly jazz — on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

EXPAND A gourmet yogurt shop, Aloha Yogurt is situated at the Mill Towne Center. Lauren Cusimano

Dessert

Aloha Yogurt

219 East Baseline Road, Tempe



Look no further for a yogurt shop with a sense of humor. Aloha Yogurt, located in the Mill Towne Center, invites guests to come pack their own bowls at this self-serve froyo spot. Think gourmet flavors with handmade toppings, plus specialty items like the Froyo Taco and Froyo Sammy. Established in 2010 by some Arizona State University alumni, Aloha Yogurt also offers coffee, smoothies, and dog-urt — or frozen yogurt for dogs, which is best enjoyed on the dog-friendly patio.

EXPAND The strip mall charm of Tempe's favorite lounge. Lauren Cusimano

Drinks

Time Out Lounge

3129 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



Go to Time Out Lounge when you don’t want to be on Mill Avenue anywhere north of University Drive. Time Out has been owned by Laura Kelly-Phillips and Ed Phillips (a.k.a. the Tall Man) since 1988, and you'll often find them behind the bar. Marked by the “Sorry We’re Open” door in the back corner of the Huntington Square Shopping Center, Time Out is known for its pool tables, live music, drink specials, and its regulars. Hungry patrons can also order in, as the place is BYOF.

Woodshed

19 West Baseline Road, Tempe



Casey's Woodshed has been around since 1979, and in that time it’s earned its reputation as a sports bar, happy hour master, and neighborhood hang. The bar offers domestic beers on tap and whiskey-heavy cocktails, which can all be enjoyed in the glow of the many neon beer signs. And if you’re hungry, there are some addictive wings, burgers, and starters.

EXPAND Torres Mexican Food is here to serve after last call. Lauren Cusimano

Late Night

Torres Mexican Food

240 West Southern Avenue, Tempe



As 24-hour, fast food Mexican restaurants go, Torres is somehow a cut above the rest — not that we usually eat this food sober. Torres Mexican Food offers your standard late-night staples, like burritos, tacos, and quesadillas, with an air of patience and grace. That’s a quality the staff here probably picked up from people who have just closed down Q & Brew, followed later by Yucca Tap Room, Monkey Pants, and Time Out Lounge.