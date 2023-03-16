Fill Your Weekend With Green Beer, Tamales, and Barbecue at These Metro Phoenix Events

Spring Training Games
Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19
Multiple Locations Sure, some go to spring training games for the baseball. But traveling to one of the many stadiums around town is also the perfect opportunity to try out some new restaurants in the area. If you're headed to a game, check out our extensive guide to where to find the best food and drinks near all 10 ballparks.
Satisfy St. Patrick's Day cravings all week with specials at restaurants across the Valley. Stop in at Miracle Mile Deli for a traditional meal of corned beef, Irish potatoes, cabbage, and bread and butter. Take the party up a notch with green beer at Pedal Haus Brewery, or start the morning off right with an Irish coffee at U.S. Egg. Find our full list of luck-filled events here.
Black Restaurant WeekFriday, March 17 through Sunday, March 26
Multiple Locations A national celebration of Black-owned restaurants returns to Phoenix for its third year starting on Friday. Across the Valley, 24 participating restaurants and bars including the Boom Boom Room, Ocho Rios Jerk Spot, and Kingpin BBQ will serve specials and deals during the 2023 Black Restaurant Week.
Macayo's National Tamale Day Celebration
Sunday, March 19 to Saturday, March 25
Multiple LocationsMacayo's is known for its red beef and green corn tamales which are usually served with refried beans and rice. This March, customers can make the famous Macayo's tamales at home to mark National Tamale Day on March 23. The $15 take-home kit comes with instructions and ingredients to make six red beef or green corn tamales. The kits can be purchased at any Macayo's restaurant around the Valley except the Mesa Gateway Airport location.