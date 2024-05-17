 Most beautiful restaurant in Arizona? Lon's at the Hermosa makes the list | Phoenix New Times
Top Phoenix brunch spot named most beautiful restaurant in Arizona

In a list of the 50 most beautiful restaurants in America, this Paradise Valley eatery snagged the spot for Arizona.
May 17, 2024
Lon's at the Hermosa was named one of the most beautiful restaurants in the country.
Lon's at the Hermosa was named one of the most beautiful restaurants in the country. The Hermosa Inn
Lon's at the Hermosa Inn is one of our favorite places in the Valley to start the day with a delicious meal. So much so, we named it among our top 10 best brunch restaurants in Phoenix.

And now, the Phoenix gem known to locals as a garden oasis, has caught some national attention.

In honor of People Magazine's 50th birthday, it teamed up with Open Table to name the 50 most beautiful restaurants in America.

"There are mountaintop chalets with modern rustic touches, glammed-up Art Deco mansions with a view, and mirror-and-glass paneled sky-high stunners," according to the list.

The list names one restaurant per state, and Arizona's pick was Lon's.

click to enlarge
Sit on the peaceful patio at Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn for a relaxing start to your day.
Tirion Boan
The restaurant is located at The Hermosa Inn, a historic property that has been around since the 1930s. Throughout the grounds, flowering vines wind around doorways and garden beds are filled with old, towering cactus plants.

The central fountain gently bubbles in the middle of the tree-lined patio dotted with tables and dappled shade. It's an ideal spot for treating someone to a birthday brunch or taking mom out on Mother's Day.

Inside, Lon's offers plenty of wild West charm with exposed beams, corner fireplaces and leather and cowhide upholstery. The restaurant is also an all-day destination that serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

However, when we visit this idyllic spot, you'll find us parked on the patio, mimosa in hand with an order of sticky sweet monkey bread on the way.

Lon's at the Hermosa Inn

5532 N. Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley
