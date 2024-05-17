Top Phoenix brunch spot named most beautiful restaurant in Arizona

And now, the Phoenix gem known to locals as a garden oasis, has caught some national attention.
In honor of People Magazine's 50th birthday, it teamed up with Open Table to name the 50 most beautiful restaurants in America.
"There are mountaintop chalets with modern rustic touches, glammed-up Art Deco mansions with a view, and mirror-and-glass paneled sky-high stunners," according to the list.
The list names one restaurant per state, and Arizona's pick was Lon's.
The central fountain gently bubbles in the middle of the tree-lined patio dotted with tables and dappled shade. It's an ideal spot for treating someone to a birthday brunch or taking mom out on Mother's Day.
Inside, Lon's offers plenty of wild West charm with exposed beams, corner fireplaces and leather and cowhide upholstery. The restaurant is also an all-day destination that serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
However, when we visit this idyllic spot, you'll find us parked on the patio, mimosa in hand with an order of sticky sweet monkey bread on the way.