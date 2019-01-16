 


Celebrate International Hot & Spicy Food Day with the new Amigo Pack — buy four tickets, save $25.EXPAND
Blake Benard

The 2019 Tacolandia Vendor Lineup Is Looking Hot and Spicy

Lauren Cusimano | January 16, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Today, January 16, is International Hot & Spicy Food Day, and aside from scouring nearby restaurants with abusively hot lunch specials, you may also mentally prepare yourself for four hours of unlimited taco samples at Tacolandia 2019.

The Phoenix New Times' third annual Tacolandia festival is happening from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. Attendees can enjoy endless taco samples from dozens of Valley restaurants plus cash bars, live entertainment highlighting Mexican culture, and lots of awards to go around.

And if you’re planning on joining us next weekend, be sure to get your tickets early.

General admission tickets are $30, which gets you access to those limitless taco samples (cash bars and entertainment included, of course). Entry goes up to $35 at the door. VIP tickets are $50, which also includes a private VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers. VIP entry goes up to $55 at the door.

And if you enjoy bundle pricing, the Amigo Pack gets you four general admission tickets at $23.75 each. Meaning, instead of four tickets for $120, you pay $95. You must buy in multiples of four at a time to receive this pricing, but it’s saving you $25 for that cash bar.

Now that you’re ready for Tacolandia, taquerias are readying now to dole out infinite samples of their popular tacos. And in case you needed a reminder of the participating restaurants, see below (with more to be announced):

Ajo Al’s Mexican Cafe
Bao Chow at Yucca Tap Room
Casa Corazon
Chico Malo
Churro Gonutz
Dilla Libre
El Tlacoyo
GadZooks
Jamburritos Cajun Grille
Lookout Tavern
Los Jeztecos
Los Sombreros
Mi Familia Mexican Food
Mr. Mesquite
Ms. C’s Catering
Nando’s Mexican Cafe
On the Border
Paz Cantina
Philly’s Sports Grill
Provecho
Red Owl Food Truck
Rubio’s Coastal Grill
Salt Tacos y Tequila
Sylvia's La Canasta
Taco Bout It More Taco Truck
Tacos Marisco Mar
Tacos Tijuana
Taste of New Mexico AZ
Tortas Paquime
Varsity Tavern

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with nearly 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

