The 2019 Tacolandia Vendor Lineup Is Looking Hot and Spicy

Today, January 16, is International Hot & Spicy Food Day, and aside from scouring nearby restaurants with abusively hot lunch specials, you may also mentally prepare yourself for four hours of unlimited taco samples at Tacolandia 2019.

The Phoenix New Times' third annual Tacolandia festival is happening from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. Attendees can enjoy endless taco samples from dozens of Valley restaurants plus cash bars, live entertainment highlighting Mexican culture, and lots of awards to go around.