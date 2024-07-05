Jingle on down to Organ Stop Pizza for Christmas in July

"Summer is the hardest time of the year for many individuals and families in Arizona. Kids are out of school, meaning parents have the added pressure of providing more food. Temperatures rise, making electric bills higher- forcing families to make tough decisions like choosing between paying bills or paying for food," a news release about the event explained.

On the weekends, Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance, so dig out a Santa hat, round up the kids and cool off with a Christmas celebration in July.



Santa makes an appearance each Saturday and Sunday Daily, July 1-31



"When you drop off donations for this food drive in July you will be able to step out of the triple-digit temps into the spirit of the holidays," Organ Stop manager Linda Guthrie said in a news release. "Our staff always look forward to this special month where we deck the Mighty Wurlitzer and walls with a Christmas feel."