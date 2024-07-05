 Organ Stop Pizza celebrates Christmas in July in Mesa | Phoenix New Times
Jingle on down to Organ Stop Pizza for Christmas in July

Have a holly jolly July at this classic Mesa restaurant and music hall.
July 5, 2024
Visit Santa at Organ Stop Pizza's Christmas in July celebration.
Visit Santa at Organ Stop Pizza's Christmas in July celebration.
Get ready for trees, lights and carols played on the piano. It's time for Christmas in July at Organ Stop Pizza.

The unique Mesa restaurant is bringing back its annual summer holiday event to raise money for United Food Bank.

"Summer is the hardest time of the year for many individuals and families in Arizona. Kids are out of school, meaning parents have the added pressure of providing more food. Temperatures rise, making electric bills higher- forcing families to make tough decisions like choosing between paying bills or paying for food," a news release about the event explained.

Customers who bring in two non-perishable food items, or make a $2 donation, will receive 10% off their food bill through July 31.

The food bank's most needed items are peanut butter, canned meat, canned fruit and vegetables, whole grain cereal, soup, stews, chili, beans, canned milk, rice and pasta. Donors should avoid anything in glass jars.

click to enlarge
Brett Valliant plays a mixed set of Christmas tunes and song requests at Organ Stop Pizza.
Tirion Boan
Organ Stop Pizza has been serving the Valley for more than 50 years and is one of only two remaining pizza and pipes restaurants in the country. Seating on two levels surrounds a giant center stage where talented musicians play the Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ.

The organ's pedals and levers are connected to drums, keyboards and whistles all around the room, allowing the organist to literally play the whole building.

They take song requests and can play anything from modern pop songs to movie soundtracks. Throughout July, expect to hear holiday tunes spread throughout the evening. Every hour, on the hour, a new show begins and runs for about 45 minutes.

click to enlarge
After munching on pizza, order dessert and settle in for the next show at Organ Stop Pizza.
Tirion Boan
This month, find a seat underneath the disco ball and among the garland-wrapped banisters to pair your pizza and ice cream with a good deed.

"When you drop off donations for this food drive in July you will be able to step out of the triple-digit temps into the spirit of the holidays," Organ Stop manager Linda Guthrie said in a news release. "Our staff always look forward to this special month where we deck the Mighty Wurlitzer and walls with a Christmas feel."

On the weekends, Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance, so dig out a Santa hat, round up the kids and cool off with a Christmas celebration in July.

Christmas in July at Organ Stop Pizza

1149 E. Southern Ave. Mesa
Daily, July 1-31
Santa makes an appearance each Saturday and Sunday 

