Jingle on down to Organ Stop Pizza for Christmas in July

The unique Mesa restaurant is bringing back its annual summer holiday event to raise money for United Food Bank.
"Summer is the hardest time of the year for many individuals and families in Arizona. Kids are out of school, meaning parents have the added pressure of providing more food. Temperatures rise, making electric bills higher- forcing families to make tough decisions like choosing between paying bills or paying for food," a news release about the event explained.
Customers who bring in two non-perishable food items, or make a $2 donation, will receive 10% off their food bill through July 31.
The food bank's most needed items are peanut butter, canned meat, canned fruit and vegetables, whole grain cereal, soup, stews, chili, beans, canned milk, rice and pasta. Donors should avoid anything in glass jars.
The organ's pedals and levers are connected to drums, keyboards and whistles all around the room, allowing the organist to literally play the whole building.
They take song requests and can play anything from modern pop songs to movie soundtracks. Throughout July, expect to hear holiday tunes spread throughout the evening. Every hour, on the hour, a new show begins and runs for about 45 minutes.
"When you drop off donations for this food drive in July you will be able to step out of the triple-digit temps into the spirit of the holidays," Organ Stop manager Linda Guthrie said in a news release. "Our staff always look forward to this special month where we deck the Mighty Wurlitzer and walls with a Christmas feel."
Christmas in July at Organ Stop Pizza
1149 E. Southern Ave. Mesa
Daily, July 1-31
Santa makes an appearance each Saturday and Sunday
On the weekends, Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance, so dig out a Santa hat, round up the kids and cool off with a Christmas celebration in July.
