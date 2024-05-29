Phoenix bars and bartenders named among the best in the country

The Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards are one of the highest honors in the bar business, equivalent to the James Beard Awards in food. They award bars and bartenders for service, menus, overall experience and more.
In April, the organization announced their 2024 regional honorees and five Phoenix bars were listed in the U.S. West region. Now, the honorees have been narrowed down to groups of the top 10 nominees nation- and worldwide.
The nominees include many Phoenix names, including two local talents who have earned spots in the running for U.S. Bartender of the Year. One local bar's menu is going up against international competition for the title of World's Best Cocktail Menu.
“Once again we are in awe of the impeccable global talent coming out of our industry, and this year’s Spirited Awards shortlist is no exception,” Charlotte Voisey, Spirited Awards Overall and International Chair said in the announcement. “We are so impressed by these nominees, their hard work and dedication to creating innovative and exceptional cocktails, and to improving the industry on a global level to provide extraordinary experiences and unmatched hospitality.”
Here are the Phoenix area bars and bartenders named top 10 nominees in the 2024 Spirited Awards.
Jason Asher, Century Grand
U.S. Bartender of the Year:
Nicole Giampino of Platform 18/Century Grand
Libby Lingua of Highball
Best U.S. Bar Team:
Century Grand
Best U.S. Hotel Bar:
Little Rituals at the Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott
Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar:
FYPM
World’s Best Cocktail Menu:
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour
This year marks the organization's 18th annual awards and the winners will be crowned at a ceremony in New Orleans on July 25.