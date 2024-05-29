 Phoenix cocktail spots named among best bars in U.S. | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix bars and bartenders named among the best in the country

The 2024 Spirited Awards names its top 10 nominees.
May 29, 2024
In 2023, Century Grand was named the Best U.S. Cocktail Bar at the annual Spirited Awards. This year, the bar and its bartenders and owners are nominated in three categories.
The Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards are one of the highest honors in the bar business, equivalent to the James Beard Awards in food. They award bars and bartenders for service, menus, overall experience and more.

In April, the organization announced their 2024 regional honorees and five Phoenix bars were listed in the U.S. West region. Now, the honorees have been narrowed down to groups of the top 10 nominees nation- and worldwide.

The nominees include many Phoenix names, including two local talents who have earned spots in the running for U.S. Bartender of the Year. One local bar's menu is going up against international competition for the title of World's Best Cocktail Menu.

“Once again we are in awe of the impeccable global talent coming out of our industry, and this year’s Spirited Awards shortlist is no exception,” Charlotte Voisey, Spirited Awards Overall and International Chair said in the announcement. “We are so impressed by these nominees, their hard work and dedication to creating innovative and exceptional cocktails, and to improving the industry on a global level to provide extraordinary experiences and unmatched hospitality.”

Here are the Phoenix area bars and bartenders named top 10 nominees in the 2024 Spirited Awards.

click to enlarge
Little Rituals is a top 10 nominee for Best U.S. Hotel Bar.
Little Rituals
Best U.S. Bar Mentor:
Jason Asher, Century Grand

U.S. Bartender of the Year:
Nicole Giampino of Platform 18/Century Grand
Libby Lingua of Highball

Best U.S. Bar Team:
 Century Grand

Best U.S. Hotel Bar:
Little Rituals at the Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott

Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar:
FYPM

World’s Best Cocktail Menu:
 Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

This year marks the organization's 18th annual awards and the winners will be crowned at a ceremony in New Orleans on July 25.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
