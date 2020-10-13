 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Seasonal |

Halloween 2020 Food and Drink Specials Throughout Metro Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | October 13, 2020 | 6:00am
For an extra $15 you can take home this charming skull mug from Hula's. Also, ignore the orb.EXPAND
For an extra $15 you can take home this charming skull mug from Hula's. Also, ignore the orb.
Hula’s Modern Tiki
AA

Since free candy and partying is pretty much nixed this year, food and drink specials are all we got for Halloween 2020. Here are seven special treats from Phoenix-area eateries and bakeries for this extra-spooky holiday.

Hula’s Modern Tiki

Multiple Locations


Hula’s wants you to “put some tiki in your creepy” with three new seasonal cocktails available till October 31. The Hula-ween cocktail menu includes I Put A Spell On You ($10), Children of the Candy Corn ($13), and the Black Dahlia ($10, or $25 if you want to take home the skull mug). In addition, Hula’s full menu is available for takeout.

The Dark Hall mirror-glazed skull cake will cost you $60.66.EXPAND
The Dark Hall mirror-glazed skull cake will cost you $60.66.
Dark Hall Coffee

Related Stories

Dark Hall Coffee

3343 North Seventh Avenue, #3


Dark Hall Coffee always has something of a spooky vibe, but you can bet it’s been kicked into high gear this month. The plant-based coffee and pastry shop is now taking pre-orders for its mirror-glazed skull cakes in blackout raspberry or red velvet. There will be six cakes available for pickup on Friday, October 16, 23, and 30. Email baking@darkhallcoffee.com to order. Cost is per cake is of course $60.66.

Sweet Dee's Bakeshop

7350 East Stetson Drive, Suite C101, Scottsdale


Sweet Dee's Bakeshop in Scottsdale is busting with Halloween-themed cookies, cakes, and other packaged treats. There’s a cake pop-heavy Trick or Treat Bucket and a set of spooky-Disney-themed treats, but the most appealing is the Horror Movie Box — complete with bloody popcorn, a Freddy sweater cookie, and a REDRUM macaron. The shop is currently accepting orders via the website.

More like To-kill-a Sunrise.EXPAND
More like To-kill-a Sunrise.
Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations


Hash Kitchen is also pushing some Halloween-themed cocktails. Jaws fans will have fun with the Big Hash Tequila Sunrise ($26). It's a 50-ounce fishbowl glass with blue agave tequila, muddled orange, pomegranate grenadine, and candy sharks. And for those bummed about the lack of candy access this year, we recommend the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup CBD Cold Brew ($11).

Angry Crab Shack

Multiple Locations


Don’t pass up the costume aisle at Target just yet. All kids (12 and under) in costumes get a free kids meal at Angry Crab Shack on Saturday, October 31, till 6 p.m. We’re talking chicken tenders with carrot sticks, fried shrimp and season fries, or mini corn dogs with onion rings — or some combination of those items.

Spooky’s Swirls has gluten-free and super silly treats in Chandler year-round.EXPAND
Spooky’s Swirls has gluten-free and super silly treats in Chandler year-round.
Lauren Cusimano

Spooky's Swirls

3029 North Alma School Road, #117, Chandler


Spooky's Swirls is a gluten-free bakery in Chandler offering scary snacks year-round. The female-owned bakeshop (and, under normal circumstances, horror memorabilia museum) is open for curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Place orders via the website.

Koibito Poke

Multiple Locations


We haven’t forgotten about costume-loving adults, and neither has Koibito Poke. Guests 21-and-over entering any of the five locations in costume get 25 percent off food and 50 percent off adult beverages all day on October 31.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.