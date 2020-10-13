Halloween 2020 Food and Drink Specials Throughout Metro Phoenix

For an extra $15 you can take home this charming skull mug from Hula's. Also, ignore the orb.

Since free candy and partying is pretty much nixed this year, food and drink specials are all we got for Halloween 2020. Here are seven special treats from Phoenix-area eateries and bakeries for this extra-spooky holiday.

Hula’s Modern Tiki Multiple Locations



Hula’s wants you to “put some tiki in your creepy” with three new seasonal cocktails available till October 31. The Hula-ween cocktail menu includes I Put A Spell On You ($10), Children of the Candy Corn ($13), and the Black Dahlia ($10, or $25 if you want to take home the skull mug). In addition, Hula’s full menu is available for takeout.

EXPAND The Dark Hall mirror-glazed skull cake will cost you $60.66. Dark Hall Coffee

Dark Hall Coffee 3343 North Seventh Avenue, #3



Dark Hall Coffee always has something of a spooky vibe, but you can bet it’s been kicked into high gear this month. The plant-based coffee and pastry shop is now taking pre-orders for its mirror-glazed skull cakes in blackout raspberry or red velvet. There will be six cakes available for pickup on Friday, October 16, 23, and 30. Email baking@darkhallcoffee.com to order. Cost is per cake is of course $60.66.

Sweet Dee's Bakeshop 7350 East Stetson Drive, Suite C101, Scottsdale



Sweet Dee's Bakeshop in Scottsdale is busting with Halloween-themed cookies, cakes, and other packaged treats. There’s a cake pop-heavy Trick or Treat Bucket and a set of spooky-Disney-themed treats, but the most appealing is the Horror Movie Box — complete with bloody popcorn, a Freddy sweater cookie, and a REDRUM macaron. The shop is currently accepting orders via the website.

EXPAND More like To-kill-a Sunrise. Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen Multiple Locations



Hash Kitchen is also pushing some Halloween-themed cocktails. Jaws fans will have fun with the Big Hash Tequila Sunrise ($26). It's a 50-ounce fishbowl glass with blue agave tequila, muddled orange, pomegranate grenadine, and candy sharks. And for those bummed about the lack of candy access this year, we recommend the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup CBD Cold Brew ($11).

Angry Crab Shack Multiple Locations



Don’t pass up the costume aisle at Target just yet. All kids (12 and under) in costumes get a free kids meal at Angry Crab Shack on Saturday, October 31, till 6 p.m. We’re talking chicken tenders with carrot sticks, fried shrimp and season fries, or mini corn dogs with onion rings — or some combination of those items.

EXPAND Spooky’s Swirls has gluten-free and super silly treats in Chandler year-round. Lauren Cusimano

Spooky's Swirls 3029 North Alma School Road, #117, Chandler



Spooky's Swirls is a gluten-free bakery in Chandler offering scary snacks year-round. The female-owned bakeshop (and, under normal circumstances, horror memorabilia museum) is open for curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Place orders via the website.

Koibito Poke Multiple Locations



We haven’t forgotten about costume-loving adults, and neither has Koibito Poke. Guests 21-and-over entering any of the five locations in costume get 25 percent off food and 50 percent off adult beverages all day on October 31.