 Phoenix icon Lawrence 'LT' Smith among best new U.S. chefs | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Phoenix culinary mastermind named among best new chefs in America

This Phoenix chef continues to gather national attention and now, he's been named one of the country's best new chefs.
September 10, 2024
While Chilte chef and co-owner Lawrence "LT" Smith has serious culinary skills, he continues to have fun in the kitchen. He even partnered with Taco Bell to remix its iconic Crunchwrap Supreme.
While Chilte chef and co-owner Lawrence "LT" Smith has serious culinary skills, he continues to have fun in the kitchen. He even partnered with Taco Bell to remix its iconic Crunchwrap Supreme. Taco Bell Corp.
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Food & Wine Magazine released its 36th annual listing of the best new chefs in America on Tuesday, and a familiar face made the cut.

Phoenix chef Lawrence "LT" Smith appears first on the food magazine's list of 13 chefs. He helms the kitchen at Chilte, a restaurant on Grand Avenue that he co-owns with his partner Aseret Arroyo.

"The food at Chilte is courageous, ambitious, playful, and bold," the magazine says. "It's Mexican at heart and global in its imagination."

Chilte's success and recognition has been building for many years in the Valley. The concept started as a pop-up and then a food truck, driving around town and serving everything from bowls of ramen to Cubano sandwiches at events and outside breweries.

In early 2023, the Smith and Arroyo took the leap and opened their first brick-and-mortar location. The restaurant is located within The Egyptian Motor Hotel, a remodeled vintage motel, on Grand Avenue. Since then, the accolades have rolled in.

In September 2023, food magazine Bon Appetit named Chilte one of the best new restaurants in the country. Out of 24 restaurants on the list, Chilte was the only location in Arizona.

Then, in November that year, Esquire magazine released its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants in America. Chilte made the cut.

"A neon sign shines in the night. And in the old lobby of the Egyptian Motor Hotel, chef Lawrence “LT” Smith brings a carnal joy to new Mexican cuisine," Esquire's Joshua David Stein wrote. "Each bite is a wonder."

Food & Wine's recent list echoes that sentiment.

To determine the winners, staff fanned out around the country and "traveled to dozens of cities, logged tens of thousands of miles, and dined at hundreds of restaurants, searching for the most promising and dynamic chefs cooking today," the Food & Wine article explains. "What we found was 13 remarkable humans who represent the future of cooking in America."

Chilte

765 Grand Ave.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Classic Phoenix deli makes the best sandwiches in Arizona

Food & Drink News

Classic Phoenix deli makes the best sandwiches in Arizona

By Tirion Boan
The 5 best bites and sips we tasted around Phoenix in August

Restaurant Reviews

The 5 best bites and sips we tasted around Phoenix in August

By Tirion Boan and Sara Crocker
New restaurant and bar to open in former P.F. Chang's in Tempe

Openings & Closings

New restaurant and bar to open in former P.F. Chang's in Tempe

By Cassie Brucci
Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week is here. Try these special menus

Food & Drink News

Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week is here. Try these special menus

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation