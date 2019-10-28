 


    Herban Planet
Tamara Stanger, now of Cotton & Copper, made Pie Social's winning Hibiscus Vinegar Pie in 2017.EXPAND
Tamara Stanger, now of Cotton & Copper, made Pie Social's winning Hibiscus Vinegar Pie in 2017.
Melissa Fossum

Shut Your Pie Hole Till the 10th Annual Pie Social

Lauren Cusimano | October 28, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Imagine this ideal Sunday afternoon: Blanket and/or lawn chair, sunglasses, and handfuls of pie. It’s the 10th annual Roosevelt Row Pie Social picture we’re painting, held at Hance Park from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 10.

For its first double-digit year, the friendly pie-baking competition is bringing in some of the heaviest hitters in Phoenix’s dessert scene. Restaurants already on deck include All The Little Things, Beckett’s Table, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar, Cartel Coffee Lab, Cornish Pasty Co., Cotton & Copper, The Dressing Room, The Farish House, Handlebar Diner, Jobot Coffee & Bar, Josephine, Ollie Vaughn’s, Match Restaurant & Lounge, Social Hall, Urban Beans, Welcome Diner/Welcome Chicken + Donuts, and more to be announced.

Attendees will get their chance to sample the competition’s flaky entries. Plus the Pie Social is all ages and pet friendly, too. Admission is free, while pie tasting tickets are $15 for five tastes.

For tickets and more information, see the Pie Social website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

