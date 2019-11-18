Tacolandia 2020 Presale Tickets Are Available November 20 to 22

How many tacos can you eat in four hours? Think you can beat last year's record? You'll soon have the chance to find out.

Presale tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on November 20 through 22 for Phoenix New Times' fourth annual Tacolandia. Tickets are on sale starting November 23 at 10 a.m. for the general public. The event returns to Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 25.

Tacolandia is known for serving unlimited taco samples from more than 50 of the Valley’s top taquerias. Taco slingers have included Los Jeztecos, Mr.Mesquite, Dilla Libre, Jamburritos, Bao Chow, and many more. The event will also feature live entertainment, cash bars selling cocktails and beer, and awards for best tacos in various categories.

General admission tickets are available for $30 and include entry into the event, unlimited taco samples, live entertainment, and access to cash bars. And yes, VIP admission tickets are also available for $50 and will include all general admission benefits plus a separate VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers.

Tickets and more information are found at the Tacolandia 2020 website. For presale tickets, use code: TACOPHX.