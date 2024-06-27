Tacos Chiwas is closing a Valley location. Here's what to know

According to a post shared on the restaurant's social media, the owners decided not to renew their lease on the Chandler location on Alma School Road.
"This location no longer really makes sense for us as we need a bigger location," the post says, explaining the need for more space for customer restrooms and a bar.
The couple have also expanded their repertoire beyond casual taco joints with the addition of Cocina Chiwas and new coffee shop Aruma. They are also partners in Arcadia-area duo Santo and Pecado, Bacanora in downtown Phoenix and Espiritu in Mesa.
The Chandler location of Tacos Chiwas opened in 2019 and now, five years later, will halt service of its tacos and gorditas. The other locations remain open, and the owners teased a possible relocation of the restaurant.
"Keep an eye out as we look forward to a replacement home for it!" the post says. "Mucho Amor."
Tacos Chiwas
2160 N. Alma School Road, Chandler - Closing Friday
1028 E. Indian School Road
127 W. Main Street, Mesa