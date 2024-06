Tacos Chiwas is closing a Valley location. Here's what to know

Nadia Holguin and Armando Hernandez opened Tacos Chiwas in 2016, quickly becoming a staple among Valley taquerias and introducing people to Chihuahuan cuisine. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Tacos Chiwas

2160 N. Alma School Road, Chandler - Closing Friday

1028 E. Indian School Road

127 W. Main Street, Mesa

Popular local chain Tacos Chiwas is closing one of its three Valley locations on Friday.According to a post shared on the restaurant's social media, the owners decided not to renew their lease on the Chandler location on Alma School Road."This location no longer really makes sense for us as we need a bigger location," the post says, explaining the need for more space for customer restrooms and a bar.Tacos Chiwas was the initial concept from restaurateurs Nadia Holguin and Armando Hernandez. They opened their first taqueria in an old 30-seat Dairy Queen on McDowell Road in 2016. Over the years, that location moved into newer digs on Indian School Road and the chain grew to include restaurants in Mesa and Chandler.The couple have also expanded their repertoire beyond casual taco joints with the addition of Cocina Chiwas and new coffee shop Aruma. They are also partners in Arcadia-area duo Santo and Pecado, Bacanora in downtown Phoenix and Espiritu in Mesa.The Chandler location of Tacos Chiwas opened in 2019 and now, five years later, will halt service of its tacos and gorditas. The other locations remain open, and the owners teased a possible relocation of the restaurant."Keep an eye out as we look forward to a replacement home for it!" the post says. "Mucho Amor."