Fill Your Weekend With Food And Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

Cultural festivals take center stage this weekend, as Valley residents and visitors are invited to celebrate German food and beer at Oktoberfest in Tempe, get a taste of the Mediterranean at the Phoenix Greek Festival, and sample the flavors of native foods at Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest.
There's so much going on, we've made a list to help you plan how to make the most of this food-filled weekend. From Friday, October 7 through Monday, October 10, here are six events not to miss.
Kitsune Brewing Co. Grand Opening
Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9
3321 East Bell Road, #5
602-726-3501 After a grueling three-year process, north Phoenix's newest craft beer destination opens on Friday, October 7. Kitsune Brewing Co. is located on the southeast corner of Bell Road and 32nd Street and opens its doors for the first time at noon. Grand opening festivities continue through the weekend with food trucks on Friday evening, Saturday from noon until 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Food options throughout the weekend include Chilte tacos, B&G Chicago Catering hot dogs, FatBoyzTacoz, and Good Eats Only Mexican Kitchen.
Four Peaks Oktoberfest
Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9
Tempe Beach Park
80 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
480-350-5200 Four Peaks Oktoberfest is back for its 49th year. The three-day festival at Tempe Beach Park has all your German food favorites like brats, potato salad, and soft pretzels plus other carnival fare. Activities include rides, a stein holding contest, a dachshund race, and live music. The festival is $20 to enter on Friday and Saturday (though those younger than 21 get in for free) and free for everyone on Sunday.
Original Phoenix Greek Festival
Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9
Holy Trinity Orthodox Greek Church
1973 East Maryland Avenue
602-264-7863 Get a taste of traditional Greek food, enjoy live music and dancing, and shop for art at the 61st annual Original Phoenix Greek Festival. It's $5 to enter plus $10 to park in the church parking lot or there's a free shuttle bus leaving from the nearby Charles Schwab office at 2423 East Lincoln Drive every 15 minutes. The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Crawfish Cafe Restaurant Opening
Saturday, October 8
28 South Dobson Road, Mesa
480-833-1642 A Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant is opening its first location outside of the Lone Star state, right here in Arizona. Crawfish Cafe will land on Dobson Road in Mesa and is celebrating its opening day on October 8. The first 50 people who stop by from noon to 10 p.m. will receive free swag. Menu items will be 20 percent off all day. Crawfish Cafe is set to open another location in Glendale next year.
Aperitivo
Monday, October 11
Rise Uptown Hotel
400 West Camelback Road
480-536-8900 Rise Uptown Hotel is hosting Aperitivo, a special one-night-only cocktail event, as a preview to the upcoming 11th annual Arizona Cocktail Weekend next year. Lylo Swim Club will hold a Fernet coin drop, there will be a pop-up garden party on the lawn, and rooftop lounge Don Woods' Say When will have offerings from Maker's Mark and Maker's Mark 46. There will also be adult snow cones on the patio. The event costs $25 per person and includes cocktail samples and light bites.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest
Monday, Oct. 10
First and Garfield StreetsThe blocks of Roosevelt Row will transform on Monday evening into the Indigenous People's Day Phoenix Fest, an event celebrating native foods, music, art, and culture. Entertainment will include a skateboarding competition and film screenings from Indie Film Fest. Food trucks and stands including Emerson Fry Bread will be on hand serving dinner. The festival runs from 3 to 10 p.m.