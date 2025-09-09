The 6 most delicious bites we tasted around Phoenix last month

Here are the six best bites we tasted at Valley restaurants last month, and how you can get a taste.
Spicy vodka slice at Prince St. Pizza
680 S. Mill Ave., #102, Tempe Prince St. Pizza, a New York City-based slice shop, opened its first Arizona location in late August. We stopped by the new Tempe counter-service spot to get a taste, and out of the different square slices and traditional Neapolitan pies available, we were partial to the Spicy Vodka Slice. The seemingly vegetarian-friendly option comes with a warning: there's prosciutto in the vodka sauce. This gives the creamy sauce a savory, salty kick that plays well against the sweetness of the tomatoes. While there's almost no spice detectable, the sauce packs a flavorful punch and is a tasty alternative to traditional red sauce. The crust is thick, with a crisp base and fluffy interior.
Sala Thai has an expanded menu with street food options, one of which is the Khao Soi, or curry noodles. The dish starts with Sala's yellow curry sauce filled with tender egg noodles and braised chicken. Pick your spice level and decide if you're in the mood for a gentle, comforting dish or noodles with a kick. Nestled in a large bowl, the noodles and chicken are topped with a nest of crunchy fried egg noodles, cabbage, carrots, cilantro and green onion. The rich, creamy sauce is piping hot and contrasts against the cool, fresh crunch of the veggies for a dish that is both fun to eat and delicious.
MT Barrel Tasting Room has all of the classic wine-and-food pairings, from charcuterie boards to flatbreads. But the menu also includes a few dishes that provide a taste of the owner's Puerto Rican heritage. One such dish is the Tostones Rellenos, little cups made from smashed and fried plantains, filled with seasoned beef picadillo and topped with garlic aioli and cilantro. The plantains are starchy and sweet, pairing perfectly with the savory, rich beef. Garlic aioli brings a pop of cool, creamy flavor to set the whole thing off. The dish comes with four bites, perfect for sharing with a friend over a glass of wine selected from the wall of pour-your-own-wine machines.