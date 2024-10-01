These 9 Valley restaurants are now closed

Thaily'sThe award-winning restaurant that offered a mix of Cambodian and Arab cuisine has closed in downtown Chandler after three-and-a-half years in business. Thaily’s, owned by husband and wife Lee and Thai Kambar, announced the closure on Sept. 7, calling it temporary. “This is not goodbye so please continue to follow us for possible future new location and future pop up,” the post read, adding that Thaily’s is also available for catering. The small eatery was one of four in Arizona to be named to the New York Times' “50 Best Restaurants” list in 2022 and is among Phoenix New Times' Top 100 Restaurants, standing out for its fragrant curries and soups, refreshing salads and lemongrass beef skewers.
BLDAfter 13 years of serving south Chandler, BLD has closed. Short for Breakfast, Lunch and Drinx, the casual neighborhood spot served comfort-food brunch dishes including eggs Benedict, BLTs and a doughnut tower that came with caramel and chocolate dipping sauces. The restaurant did not post a reason for the closure but has updated its Google Business listing: “BLD is permanently closed,” it says, “New concept coming soon … Stay tuned.” BLD was run by Armstrong Hospitality Group, which also owns Scottsdale’s Pour Decisions and Ginger Monkey Gastropub. Brunch Snob has shared it will take over the space vacated by BLD, located at The Shops at Pecos Ranch near Germann and Dobson roads.
The Wayward TaphouseThe Grand Avenue bar and community gathering spot poured its last drinks on Sept. 22. Founded by Wren House Brewing Co. alumni and pals Tyler Goolie and Hilda Cardenas, The Wayward Taphouse and its vibrant patio became a staple of the downtown district after opening their doors in 2020. “We are devastated to leave the community we’ve built here on Grand Avenue, but when some doors close others open,” The Wayward shared on social media when it announced its impending closure this summer. While hinting at future opportunities, the taphouse encouraged fans to “stay tuned to what’s next!”
PokitritionPokitrition, the Arizona-born chain that serves Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls and sushi burritos, has closed its location in the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. The closure comes just more than two years after opening. Pokitrition’s other locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Chandler remain open. The fast-casual spot encouraged diners to visit one of those other restaurants.
Chic Chef 77Chic Chef 77, a wine bar and cocktail lounge, has closed in Tempe to make a move to downtown Phoenix. Chef and owner Nik Fields announced the closure in May. The wine bar, which serves small plates, shareable boards and desserts alongside its drinks, will reopen in November at 520 E. Portland St. in Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row, according to the wine bar's social media.
Kagawa SushiKagawa Sushi closed on Sept. 14 after six months in business. The closure “came as a surprise, but due to leasing issues beyond our control, we have to say goodbye to this location,” the restaurant shared on social media. The sushi spot, a sister concept of Ramen Kagawa, was located on McDowell Road near 17th Street. In the post announcing the closure, the restaurant added that the team is looking for a new location and will serve its sushi tacos at Ramen Kagawa, located in downtown Phoenix.
Moontower Social ClubMoontower Social Club, the coffee shop and bar located inside the downtown apartment complex Moontower, is now Daydreamer Coffee. Moontower Social Club opened in March, following the exit of the Austin-born Fleet Coffee & Cocktails less than a year after opening. While both Moontowner and Fleet offered day-to-night sips and service, Daydreamer will not be serving alcohol. Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the cafe offers coffees, teas and bites, such as pastries and oatmeal.
Slices on MillSlices on Mill, the late-night Tempe pizzeria, has closed five years after it was resurrected by former Slices Pizza Joint staff. Judy Krause and Nate Cruz reopened the staple shop in 2019 as Slices on Mill. The eatery served the same East Coast-style pies, calzones and other comforting eats that endeared the Arizona State University-adjacent students and late-night revelers for 20 years prior as Slices Pizza Joint. Luckily, you can still find Cruz making personal pies and calzones via the pop-up Slices on the Go. “If you loved Slices on Mill, you’re going to love this,” a post on social media said. “We are back and on the go!” Slices on the Go posts its schedule on social media and has been serving at spots such as Old Town Scottsdale’s Coach House.
Throne Brewing Co., PeoriaThe Peoria location of Throne Brewing Co. served its last pints on Sept. 29. The second outpost of the Glendale brewery founded by Carlos Toma in 2018, the Peoria location opened in 2020. “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to overcome the challenges faced by our Peoria location,” a post announcing the closure said. The Glendale location and the downtown Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen remain open.
The closure comes on the heels of allegations of unpaid wages at the downtown Phoenix brewpub. Doajo Hicks, the owner and liquor-license holder of the Peoria and downtown Phoenix locations, has been accused of failing to pay wages and tips owed to former staff. Hicks has denied the allegations, which include two lawsuits playing out in federal court.