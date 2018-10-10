 


I Scream, You Scream, We'll All Scream for Gelato at Scottsdale Festival
Gelato Experience LLC

I Scream, You Scream, We'll All Scream for Gelato at Scottsdale Festival

New Times Staff | October 10, 2018 | 7:00am


Gelato is the Italian word for ice cream, but is there a difference between the two?

According to kitchen.com, gelato begins with a custard base, as does ice cream, "but has a higher proportion of milk and a lower proportion of cream and eggs (or no eggs at all). It is churned at a much slower rate, incorporating less air and leaving the gelato denser than ice cream."

Gelato is also served at a warmer temperature, which makes if softer, and has a lower percentage of fat, according to the website.

But don't take kitchen.com's word for it.  Find out for yourself.

The seven-city Gelato Festival America tour will stop in Scottsdale from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 21, at Kierland Commons, 15205 North Kierland Boulevard, #150. It will conclude in Tucson the following week. The festival will visit Jersey City, New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Dallas; and Santa Barbara, California, before reaching Arizona.

Organizers say that Gelato Festival America spreads "awareness of real Italian artisanal gelato through a contest in which gelato artisans and chefs will compete with original gelato flavors they have created for the event."

Chefs who wish to compete can apply at this link.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and over), $25 for kids (3 to 12 years old), and free for children under 2 years old. There's a $5 discount for purchasing tickets in advance online. Tickets will be sold at each venue as well. 

