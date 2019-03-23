Three Buzz-Worthy Stories You May Have Missed

Sometimes, it's just been a week. And sometimes, you just need a drink. Instead of grabbing just any old tall, cool Budweiser from the fridge, think back to all the fascinating stories from us you've been reading on adult beverages coming to, and being created by, those in Arizona.
Here's the new booze, brews, and 'bucha in greater Phoenix — from a high-end mezcal to Boochcraft's unique kombucha flavors to a list of female-run breweries.
High-End Mezcal Artisan Begins U.S. Distribution in Phoenix
The Carreño family have been mezcal-makers since 1904. Now in its fourth generation, the family mezcal has just has expanded due to the efforts of Ivan Carreño (a member of that fourth generation) — born in Oaxaca Valley, raised in the Valley of the Sun. Against the grain, Mezcal Carreño is an artisan mezcal brand starting U.S. distribution not in California or New York, but metro Phoenix. Ivan and business partner and longtime friend Abel Arriaga have been converting local chefs and bartenders via backyard tastings. Find Mezcal Carreño at Centrico, CRUjiente Tacos, Honor Amongst Thieves, Devils Liquor in Tempe, Peoria Artisan Brewery & Gastropub, and about two dozen other places.
A Real Buzz: Arizonans Can Now Booze It Up With Kombucha
That fizzy fermented tea beverage, kombucha, is popular among the health-conscious for providing a source of living probiotics — which some say can improve gut health and digestion. Any kombucha you buy usually contains trace amounts of alcohol, but the percentage is typically so low that catching a buzz off the 'booch isn't possible. However, Boochcraft is changing that with its new line. The San Diego-based Boochcraft is now distributing three flavors in Arizona — Apple Lime Jasmine, Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather, and Ginger Lime Rosehips. And be proud, as Phoenix is the first city outside California to offer them.
Four Female Brewery and Bar Founders in Greater Phoenix
Female beer makers and brewery founders are on the rise across the Valley. While that information could be news to some, it makes obvious sense to others. Mostly, female brewers. We sat down with the female founders behind Greenwood Brewery, Huss Brewing Co., Irene’s Tap Room, and Angels Trumpet Ale House to talk about the beer industry, the rise of city breweries, and advice for fellow female beer lovers.
