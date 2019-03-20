A Real Buzz: Arizonans Can Now Booze It Up With Kombucha

That fizzy fermented tea beverage, kombucha, is popular among the health-conscious for providing a source of living probiotics — which some say can improve gut health and digestion. Any kombucha you buy usually contains trace amounts of alcohol, but the percentage is typically so low that catching a buzz off the 'booch isn't possible. However, Boochcraft is changing that with its new line.

The San Diego-based Boochcraft is now distributing three flavors in Arizona — Apple Lime Jasmine, Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather, and Ginger Lime Rosehips. And be proud, as Phoenix is the first city outside California to offer them. All three clock in at 7 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Your typical domestic beer averages about 4 to 5 percent ABV, so remember maybe to pace yourself when entering the uncharted waters of this new 'booch-style booze.