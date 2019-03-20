A Real Buzz: Arizonans Can Now Booze It Up With Kombucha

That fizzy fermented tea beverage, kombucha, is popular among the health-conscious for providing a source of living probiotics — which some say can improve gut health and digestion. Any kombucha you buy usually contains trace amounts of alcohol, but the percentage is typically so low that catching a buzz off the 'booch isn't possible. However, Boochcraft is changing that with its new line.
The San Diego-based Boochcraft is now distributing three flavors in Arizona — Apple Lime Jasmine, Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather, and Ginger Lime Rosehips. And be proud, as Phoenix is the first city outside California to offer them. All three clock in at 7 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Your typical domestic beer averages about 4 to 5 percent ABV, so remember maybe to pace yourself when entering the uncharted waters of this new 'booch-style booze.
And if organic, raw, and gluten-free ingredients top your list of alcohol musts, then Boochcraft might be your new drink of choice.
Boochcraft is available in one-sixth and one-half barrel kegs, 22-ounce glass bottles, and, starting in April, a four-pack of 12-ounce cans. Find it around the Valley in spots like the downtown Whining Pig, Bottle Shop 48, Jobot Coffee & Bar, First Draft Book Bar, Sun Devil Liquors, and a few more. An official launch party will also be held on Saturday, April 20, at monOrchid and feature special Arizona-inspired flavor.s
For more information, see the Boochcraft Hard Kombucha website.
