Field Guides to Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Low-Carb Restaurants in the PHX

Diets are tough, especially on the weekends. And whether your special diet comes from a food allergy or lifestyle change, you're still trying to check out the Phoenix restaurant scene with family and friends, right? We're here to help.

Here are three dietary guides to dining in greater Phoenix, from vegan restaurants to 100 percent gluten-free kitchens to ordering yourself lunch dinner sans carbs.

EXPAND Casa Terra opens in downtown Glendale on Monday, February 11. Courtesy of Casa Terra

A Field Guide to Vegan Dining in Greater Phoenix

These days the Valley’s restaurant scene has gotten pretty good at embracing diners' dietary restrictions and decisions. You can now be a vegan here, or indulge in a plant-based diet, and eat pretty well. Veganism, in short, means abstaining from animal food products. Among the distinctions from vegetarianism are that vegans also skip additional products like eggs, dairy, and honey. So for this, we’ve assembled a field guide to a vegan-friendly Phoenix.

EXPAND The green chile cornbread at Chelsea's Kitchen is a gluten-free dream. Melissa Fossum

A Field Guide to Gluten-Free Dining in Greater Phoenix

Sometimes dietary restrictions or adjustments are by choice while some dietary needs are more about bodily sensitivity or even disease. Or maybe you just don’t care for gluten. No matter which box you check, many a menu is making things easier. Some restaurants in the Valley are 100 percent dedicated gluten-free eateries, while others offer gluten-free options and substitutes. Either way, there are options for you. Here is your field guide to eating sans gluten in greater Phoenix.

EXPAND A lettuce wrap from Delux Burger. Lauren Cusimano

A Field Guide to Low-Carb Dining in Greater Phoenix

Atkins, low-carb, ketosis. Whatever you call it, cutting carbs is hard. And it's only tougher when you’re dining out. The idea of the low-carb diet is relatively simple: Reduce your daily intake, which causes your body to utilize the fat it already has. The best way to do this? Eat more protein and vegetables, cheeses and a few nuts, and drink enough water to fill a kiddie pool. The caveat? Hold the bread, starch, and sugar … for, like, forever. Not to worry, low-carb dieters, because we’ve put together an informal cheat sheet for those trying not to cheat on their diets. It includes everything from ordering tips, drive-thru tricks, and restaurant suggestions throughout the Valley. Here's your guide to low-carb dining in greater Phoenix.