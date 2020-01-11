 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The staff welcome dogs by the dozens at O.H.S.O. but sorry, no cars on the patio.
O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery

Where to Eat in Phoenix and Scottsdale During Barrett-Jackson 2020

Rudri Patel | January 11, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

The Valley isn't shy about welcoming out-of-towners (and locals) during Barrett-Jackson season. The famous, crowd-drawing car auction begins on Saturday, January 11, and runs through Sunday, January 19, at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Since special occasions often call for eating and drinking, here are some places to check out before, after, or during Barrett-Jackson 2020.

O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery

Multiple Locations


O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery offers rounds of cornhole and ping-pong in a chill setting to unwind after a day of car gazing. There are more than 40 beers to sample and plenty of entertaining eats like Buffalo chicken fries, pretzels and cheese, and crab wontons. The Scottsdale location of O.H.S.O is less than a mile away — a convenient way to end the evening.

Sisig atop ramen at Hot Noodles Cold Sake.EXPAND
Sisig atop ramen at Hot Noodles Cold Sake.
Chris Malloy

Hot Noodles Cold Sake

15689 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale


The cozy atmosphere at Hot Noodles Cold Sake sets the scene for enjoying a hot bowl of ramen. Better yet, patrons have the option of creating a customized ramen bowl. Pair it with sake and its an ideal way to refuel after walking through the Barrett-Jackson busyness. The lunch special is $12.99 and includes a bowl, edamame, and a soda. For dinner, order a bowl, gyoza, or Kirin beer for $19.99. If you choose to add sake, the price is $23.99.

LAMP Pizzeria is known for its oven.EXPAND
LAMP Pizzeria is known for its oven.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

LAMP Pizzeria

8900 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale


Matt Pilato's LAMP Pizzeria is a gem if you're looking for classic Neapolitan-style pizzas and/or off-the-beaten-path pizza specialties like Sicilian sausage, gorgonzola, and caramelized onion marmalade or figs, goat cheese, and wild arugula. Most pizzas range from $13 to $17. This place can easily become a regular pizza spot, too. Those wanting a hearty dinner after Barrett-Jackson will love LAMP's ambiance, memorable pizza flavors, and down-to-earth hospitality.

Ash-e reshteh and shirazi at Persian Room.EXPAND
Ash-e reshteh and shirazi at Persian Room.
Chris Malloy

Persian Room

17040 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale


Craving international flavors after the car auction? Persian Room offers appetizers like hummus, dolmeh, torshi, and more. Main entrees include beef, chicken, lamb, seafood, and vegetarian specialities. If you want to linger over dinner and experience authentic Persian cuisine, Persian Room won't disappoint.

The tuna cups at Chauncey Social.EXPAND
The tuna cups at Chauncey Social.
Chauncey Social

Chauncey Social

17767 North Scottsdale Road, #100, Scottsdale


Chauncey Social is the newest spot in north Scottsdale — and just a few miles away from WestWorld. The menu showcases American fare, a hip, retro atmosphere, and several shareable plates like bruschetta, tostadas, mac and cheese, and wings. If you want to extend the partying mood into the night, Chauncey Social is open till 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The dark restaurant bar at La Hacienda.EXPAND
The dark restaurant bar at La Hacienda.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

La Hacienda

7575 East Princess Drive, Scottsdale


Barrett-Jackson arrives at that time of year when the Valley's weather is particularly enjoyable. La Hacienda, located on the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort, offers out-of-town visitors and locals a chance to not only enjoy fine cuisine, but scenic sunsets on the property. Patrons can order barbecued sea bass, carnitas, sweet corn, and table side guacamole, and pair appetizers and entrees with tequila and agave cocktails.

It's pretty cozy at The Breakfast Joynt.
It's pretty cozy at The Breakfast Joynt.
The Breakfast Joynt

Breakfast Joynt

Multiple Locations


Sometimes breakfast is all you need to get going. Breakfast Joynt is here to serve your cravings. All day breakfast includes biscuit and gravy, omelets, burritos, pancakes, and French toast. For those who'd like to pass on breakfast, sandwiches and salads are available during lunch.

The Vig delivers on wings. Oh wait, vings.EXPAND
The Vig delivers on wings. Oh wait, vings.
The Vig

The Vig at McDowell Mountain

10199 East Bell Road, Scottsdale


Festive atmosphere and live entertainment are some of the highlights of The Vig at McDowell Mountain. The restaurant offers traditional fare like chicken wings, sandwiches, a variety of salads, poke bowls, and more. Guests can build their own mimosas, sip on a mule, or linger over red or white wine.

Flo's – New Asian Cuisine

Multiple Locations


Flo's offers an extensive menu of Chinese cuisine — everything from spring rolls to Mongolian beef to shrimp fried rice. You can spend several minutes attempting to find the right dish. The variety is comforting because it's almost guaranteed there's something for everyone in your car-crazed party. Lunch is served until 3 p.m.

Nothing like a custom bloody mary to get you in the mood for Barrett-Jackson.EXPAND
Nothing like a custom bloody mary to get you in the mood for Barrett-Jackson.
Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations


Hash Kitchen is focusing on an all-day brunch with its build-your-own bloody mary bar, creative remixes on brunch classics like the Carnitas Hash for $16, oversized English muffin for $16, and Nutella and banana waffles for $11. Pair these entrees with a fun cocktail like the Mediterranean mule or a craft mimosa, and get ready to roar on out of there.

Don't pass on the Sidecar.EXPAND
Don't pass on the Sidecar.
Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime

5455 East High Street


Head over to Ocean Prime to try its themed car auction menu. From Saturday, January 11, to Sunday, January 19, Ocean Prime is offering cocktails like the Sidecar — a cold brew martini with unfiltered vodka and espresso beans, garnished with a chocolate rim. Other drinks include the Rolls Royce (rum, ancho reyes, apricot orchard, and fresh orange) or the Silver Mercedes, a pineapple-infused tequila with lemon juice and serrano simple syrup. Pair these drinks with calamari, tuna or dynamite rolls, or crab cakes.

Create your own cannoli at The Sicilian Baker.EXPAND
Create your own cannoli at The Sicilian Baker.
The Sicilian Baker

The Sicilian Baker

15530 North Tatum Boulevard, #140


To satisfy that sweet tooth after a day of perusing cars, make a pit stop at The Sicilian Baker. A create-your-own-cannoli bar allows you to build a customized dessert. Pair it with an after-dinner espresso to end your night on a high note. Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., you don't have to wait to get your cannoli fix. And it's all less than 20 minutes from WestWorld.

Choose from 10 meatball variations at The Sicilian Butcher.EXPAND
Choose from 10 meatball variations at The Sicilian Butcher.
The Sicilian Butcher

The Sicilian Butcher

15530 NorthTatum Boulevard, #160


The Sicilian Butcher focuses on a build-your-own meal experience with hand-rolled meatballs, made-from-scratch pasta, and Sicilian-style charcuterie boards. Guests can choose from nearly 10 meatball variations like the chicken parmigiana meatballs for $17 and Tony’s steak meatballs for $19. Meatballs can be paired with sauces and bases of your choice. The restaurant offers an indoor-outdoor bar, a large outdoor dining patio with fireplaces, and lounge seating — perhaps with a soft interior feel.

A charcuterie board at Tomaso's Italian Kitchen will hit the spot after a day of perusing cars.EXPAND
A charcuterie board at Tomaso's Italian Kitchen will hit the spot after a day of perusing cars.
Tomaso's Italian Kitchen

Tomaso’s Italian Kitchen

23655 North Scottsdale Road, #120, Scottsdale


Tomaso's Italian Kitchen's own Chef Tomaso Maggiore serves Italian dishes focused on handmade stuffed pasta. If that sounds like it's your speed, the restaurant is open for lunch, happy hour, and dinner, and offers pasta dishes like mafalde bolognese for $18, lump crab and sweet corn ravioli for $24, rib-eye Siciliana for $28, and pan roasted scallops served with sweet corn risotto for the same price. And Tomaso’s too is less than 20 minutes from WestWorld — if you go the speed limit.

 
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.

