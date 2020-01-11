Where to Eat in Phoenix and Scottsdale During Barrett-Jackson 2020

The staff welcome dogs by the dozens at O.H.S.O. but sorry, no cars on the patio.

The Valley isn't shy about welcoming out-of-towners (and locals) during Barrett-Jackson season. The famous, crowd-drawing car auction begins on Saturday, January 11, and runs through Sunday, January 19, at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Since special occasions often call for eating and drinking, here are some places to check out before, after, or during Barrett-Jackson 2020.

O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery Multiple Locations



O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery offers rounds of cornhole and ping-pong in a chill setting to unwind after a day of car gazing. There are more than 40 beers to sample and plenty of entertaining eats like Buffalo chicken fries, pretzels and cheese, and crab wontons. The Scottsdale location of O.H.S.O is less than a mile away — a convenient way to end the evening.

Hot Noodles Cold Sake 15689 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale



The cozy atmosphere at Hot Noodles Cold Sake sets the scene for enjoying a hot bowl of ramen. Better yet, patrons have the option of creating a customized ramen bowl. Pair it with sake and its an ideal way to refuel after walking through the Barrett-Jackson busyness. The lunch special is $12.99 and includes a bowl, edamame, and a soda. For dinner, order a bowl, gyoza, or Kirin beer for $19.99. If you choose to add sake, the price is $23.99.

LAMP Pizzeria 8900 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale



Matt Pilato's LAMP Pizzeria is a gem if you're looking for classic Neapolitan-style pizzas and/or off-the-beaten-path pizza specialties like Sicilian sausage, gorgonzola, and caramelized onion marmalade or figs, goat cheese, and wild arugula. Most pizzas range from $13 to $17. This place can easily become a regular pizza spot, too. Those wanting a hearty dinner after Barrett-Jackson will love LAMP's ambiance, memorable pizza flavors, and down-to-earth hospitality.

Persian Room 17040 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Craving international flavors after the car auction? Persian Room offers appetizers like hummus, dolmeh, torshi, and more. Main entrees include beef, chicken, lamb, seafood, and vegetarian specialities. If you want to linger over dinner and experience authentic Persian cuisine, Persian Room won't disappoint.

Chauncey Social 17767 North Scottsdale Road, #100, Scottsdale



Chauncey Social is the newest spot in north Scottsdale — and just a few miles away from WestWorld. The menu showcases American fare, a hip, retro atmosphere, and several shareable plates like bruschetta, tostadas, mac and cheese, and wings. If you want to extend the partying mood into the night, Chauncey Social is open till 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.

La Hacienda 7575 East Princess Drive, Scottsdale



Barrett-Jackson arrives at that time of year when the Valley's weather is particularly enjoyable. La Hacienda, located on the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort, offers out-of-town visitors and locals a chance to not only enjoy fine cuisine, but scenic sunsets on the property. Patrons can order barbecued sea bass, carnitas, sweet corn, and table side guacamole, and pair appetizers and entrees with tequila and agave cocktails.

Breakfast Joynt Multiple Locations



Sometimes breakfast is all you need to get going. Breakfast Joynt is here to serve your cravings. All day breakfast includes biscuit and gravy, omelets, burritos, pancakes, and French toast. For those who'd like to pass on breakfast, sandwiches and salads are available during lunch.

The Vig at McDowell Mountain 10199 East Bell Road, Scottsdale



Festive atmosphere and live entertainment are some of the highlights of The Vig at McDowell Mountain. The restaurant offers traditional fare like chicken wings, sandwiches, a variety of salads, poke bowls, and more. Guests can build their own mimosas, sip on a mule, or linger over red or white wine.

Flo's – New Asian Cuisine Multiple Locations



Flo's offers an extensive menu of Chinese cuisine — everything from spring rolls to Mongolian beef to shrimp fried rice. You can spend several minutes attempting to find the right dish. The variety is comforting because it's almost guaranteed there's something for everyone in your car-crazed party. Lunch is served until 3 p.m.

Hash Kitchen Multiple Locations



Hash Kitchen is focusing on an all-day brunch with its build-your-own bloody mary bar, creative remixes on brunch classics like the Carnitas Hash for $16, oversized English muffin for $16, and Nutella and banana waffles for $11. Pair these entrees with a fun cocktail like the Mediterranean mule or a craft mimosa, and get ready to roar on out of there.

Ocean Prime 5455 East High Street



Head over to Ocean Prime to try its themed car auction menu. From Saturday, January 11, to Sunday, January 19, Ocean Prime is offering cocktails like the Sidecar — a cold brew martini with unfiltered vodka and espresso beans, garnished with a chocolate rim. Other drinks include the Rolls Royce (rum, ancho reyes, apricot orchard, and fresh orange) or the Silver Mercedes, a pineapple-infused tequila with lemon juice and serrano simple syrup. Pair these drinks with calamari, tuna or dynamite rolls, or crab cakes.

The Sicilian Baker 15530 North Tatum Boulevard, #140



To satisfy that sweet tooth after a day of perusing cars, make a pit stop at The Sicilian Baker. A create-your-own-cannoli bar allows you to build a customized dessert. Pair it with an after-dinner espresso to end your night on a high note. Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., you don't have to wait to get your cannoli fix. And it's all less than 20 minutes from WestWorld.

The Sicilian Butcher 15530 NorthTatum Boulevard, #160



The Sicilian Butcher focuses on a build-your-own meal experience with hand-rolled meatballs, made-from-scratch pasta, and Sicilian-style charcuterie boards. Guests can choose from nearly 10 meatball variations like the chicken parmigiana meatballs for $17 and Tony’s steak meatballs for $19. Meatballs can be paired with sauces and bases of your choice. The restaurant offers an indoor-outdoor bar, a large outdoor dining patio with fireplaces, and lounge seating — perhaps with a soft interior feel.

Tomaso’s Italian Kitchen 23655 North Scottsdale Road, #120, Scottsdale



Tomaso's Italian Kitchen's own Chef Tomaso Maggiore serves Italian dishes focused on handmade stuffed pasta. If that sounds like it's your speed, the restaurant is open for lunch, happy hour, and dinner, and offers pasta dishes like mafalde bolognese for $18, lump crab and sweet corn ravioli for $24, rib-eye Siciliana for $28, and pan roasted scallops served with sweet corn risotto for the same price. And Tomaso’s too is less than 20 minutes from WestWorld — if you go the speed limit.