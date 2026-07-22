Rafi’s Hope launches third annual Summer of Service

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The following is sponsored content by Rafi Law Group.

Summer may mean vacation time for many, but the volunteers at Team Rafi are spending the “lazy days” of summer by helping others. Rafi’s Hope has kicked off its third annual Summer of Service, a 12-week volunteer initiative that brings employees and community partners together to support nonprofit organizations and communities across Arizona during the summer months.

The program was created to address a common challenge faced by many nonprofits: While the need for services remains high during the summer, volunteer participation often declines. Through Summer of Service, Rafi’s Hope is committed to showing up every week to help fill that gap.

The 2026 Summer of Service began at St. Mary’s Food Bank, where volunteers packed emergency food boxes for Arizona families.

In week two, the team volunteered at Ryan House, a Phoenix facility that provides pediatric respite, palliative and end-of-life care, and family support services, at no cost to families. Volunteers baked homemade cookies and brownies for the children and families the facility serves, creating small moments of comfort during difficult times. The Ryan House mission centers on creating comfort, memories and moments of joy for children and their loved ones during some of the hardest periods of their lives.

Rafi Law Group founder Brandon B. Rafi joins volunteers during Summer of Service. Courtesy of Rafi Law Group

Week three took volunteers to Yuma for the city’s 15th annual Back to School Rodeo, where they helped distribute backpacks and school supplies to local students and families. The event drew 25 nonprofit organizations offering free resources, and the Yuma County Health Department provided school-age vaccines on site. Rafi Law Group served as a presenting sponsor alongside APS, Arizona Complete Health, the Yuma County Drug Coalition, KYMA Channel 11, Telemundo 3 and ABC 5.

Additional volunteer projects over the summer will support organizations across Arizona focused on food insecurity, youth, education, healthcare, housing and family services.

Now in its third year, Summer of Service has become a signature initiative of Rafi’s Hope, reflecting the organization’s belief that community investment should happen year-round, not just during the holiday season. By committing to volunteer every week throughout the summer, Rafi’s Hope continues to strengthen Arizona communities through meaningful service and lasting partnerships.

The initiative comes on the heels of a milestone for the organization: On July 13, Rafi’s Hope received federal tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, formalizing its mission to support families and communities in Arizona and Colorado. The designation is expected to help Rafi’s Hope expand its impact and pursue additional funding opportunities as it continues to build partnerships across the region.