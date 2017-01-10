11 Best Clothing Boutiques in Metro Phoenix

Find things you weren't even looking for at Frances in Phoenix. Evie Carpenter

Just because Phoenix doesn’t have a Rodeo Drive or Rue de Rivoli, doesn’t mean that this town is lacking when it comes to fashion finds. They may be a little more spread out than other cities, but the Valley has clothing boutiques that could rival the best of 'em. But don’t worry, we’ve gathered our top 10 favorite boutiques around the Valley for you right here. Take a read and then go pop in. Who knows? Your next favorite piece could be waiting just past the window display.

Frances

Whether you’re in need of a kickin’ pair of heels to liven up an old standby outfit, the perfect jewelry to complement your new top, or a dress that’s sure to start some conversations, you’ll find it at Frances. Rarely do we enter into Frances with a specific wish list. Instead, we just trust that owner Georganne Bryant will have exactly what we didn’t even know we were looking for. With her eye for style and the quality (and often local) goods, including those from The Shine Project, Free People, and Ashley Weber, that she stocks, we’ve never left disappointed, and more times than not, we’ve walked out with more than we intended. But, hey, we’re not complaining in the least. Pieces can range from accessories for about $10 to dresses that run upward of $100.

Vintage By Misty in Scottsdale has some of the best high-end vintage finds in town. Evie Carpenter

Vintage By Misty

There’s a woman in town with an eye for eccentric vintage finds like no other, and her name is Misty Guerriero. Thankfully, she has decided to share her talents with the world through her boutique, Vintage By Misty, located at 7046 East Fifth Avenue in Scottsdale. Just beyond the glass window exterior, you’ll find items like Chanel pearl earrings from the 1980s, a Yves Saint Laurent silk gown from the 1970s, or Cartier heart-shaped sunglasses. While items like these can run upwards of a couple hundred dollars, Vintage By Misty also carries items around $100. Guerriero has said that in her store, she sells a lifestyle. You’ll have to pop your head in for yourself to find out if it’s true.

Hub Clothing in Phoenix is perfect for those looking for luxury jeans. Evie Carpenter

Hub Clothing

In the midst of Upward Projects’ territory on Central Avenue just north of Camelback Road lies a minimalistic store with everything you need to complete your modern, industrial/surplus looks. Hub Clothing specializes in luxury denim, so if you’re looking for a new pair of go-to jeans, Hub has got you covered with brands like Diesel, Rag and Bone, and Nudie. T-shirts generally range from $30 to $50. while jeans are mostly over $150. Pick up a pair of contemporary work boots or an eye-catching, geometric cage ring to complete your outfit. The detail-oriented staff at Hub Clothing, 5213 North Central Avenue, will be happy to help style you, too.

There’s no trash, only treasure, at Antique Sugar. Evie Carpenter

Antique Sugar

If you believe they just don't make things like the used to, grab your coin purse and billfold and head to Antique Sugar, which we like to think of as downtown Phoenix's Mecca for vintage clothing. Check out the $5 section to see if the vintage stars have aligned for you, try on something like the perfectly bold $125 1970s Lilly Ann suit, or splurge on a $300 silver and turquoise belt buckle sure to catch an eye or two. Once you’re done in the clothing racks, take a breather and then dive into the accessories. We have no doubt that hours could be spent perusing through the 2,000 square feet of antique goodness at 801 North Second Street, #104, and we'd enjoy every minute.

Amy Inc. in Scottsdale is all about customer service. Evie Carpenter

Amy Inc.

Owner of Amy Inc., Amy Yount, is known for her attention to detail. Whether it’s in choosing pieces for her storefront at 7144 East Stetson Drive, #140, Scottsdale, or guiding her clients in finding that perfect item, Yount is there to make sure everything goes smoothly. The chic women’s clothing store holds everything for an outfit to wear getting lunch with friends with a Reese + Riley blazer (about $400) to a Mara Hoffman dress that will stun at your next dinner party. And with Yount’s wise words and killer eye for style, there’s no way you’ll be walking out of Amy Inc. without a smile.

Master “Desert Modern” at Phoenix General. Evie Carpenter

Phoenix General

Possibly the only consolation in losing GROWop is that we still have the incredible style guidance of Kenny Barrett and Joshua Hahn in Phoenix General. Inspired by the urban, desert landscape of Phoenix, Barrett and Hahn have filled the store at 5538 North Seventh Street, #120, with clothing that is ethical, sustainable, and, above all, good-looking. For her, there are modern pieces like Hackwith Design’s jumpsuit ($363) or classic Pendleton bandannas ($18). And for him, there are equally aesthetically pleasing items like an Iron & Resin “Coffee, Whiskey, Repeat” T-shirt ($42) or a pair of Levi’s 1933 501 Jeans ($285). All we have left to say is, “Long live Phoenix General.”

Read on for more of metro Phoenix's best boutiques.

