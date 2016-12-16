11 Favorite Fabric Stores in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Find your fave pattern at these 11 fabric stores around the Valley. Lauren Cusimano

Whether you're reupholstering an old couch, creating your own throw pillows, or just making a quilt to impress Nana, there is a fabric store for that. From three locations of SAS and the entire Fabric Depot Supply to 3 Dudes Quilting, here are 10 of our fabric resources across the Valley.

EXPAND 3 Dudes Quilting offers fabric, classes, and open sews in Ahwatukee. Courtesy of 3 Dudes Quilting

3 Dudes Quilting

5053 East Elliot Road

480-598-8601

Found in the Ahwatukee Plaza, 3 Dudes Quilting is a southeast Phoenix fabric store specializing in quilting materials. The dudes themselves are Jeff Carr, Frank, and Ray Steeves – together ranging from expert to intermediate quilters – who established the shop in 2009. Featuring wall-to-wall reams of fabric, fat quarters, books, patterns, supplies, and more, the store also hosts classes, groups and clubs, and open sew sessions. The dudes are open for business on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and are closed on Sunday.

EXPAND 35th Ave Sew & Vac offers an array of fabrics and patterns, plus some vacuums. Lauren Cusimano

35th Ave Sew & Vac

3548 West Northern Avenue

602-841-5427

Once upon a time, this place was primarily a vacuum and vacuum-repair shop at the northwest corner of 35th and Northern avenues. That is, till fabric took the store over – ultimately making it one of the Southwest’s larger independent fabric businesses. The 35th Ave Sew & Vac shop has been run by Bill Fose for more than 30 years, and it's operated by Fose, his wife Rita, and kids Jacquelyn and John. The store features a vast array of fabric themes, collections, designers, and kits, plus sewing and embroidery machines and accessories, sewing supplies, and classes. And yes, there are still vacuums. Two additional locations, still called 35th Ave Sew & Vac, are found in Chandler and El Mirage.

EXPAND African Fashions & More doubles as a fabric shop, offering "authentic African” fabric – meaning wax, cotton, and African laces. Lauren Cusimano

African Fashions & More

931 East Indian School Road

602-200-8888

You can find authentic African fabrics at African Fashions & More – also known as Exquisite African Fashions. Located on Indian School Road, just east of Seventh Street, the shop has been owned and operated by Nigerian couple Bruce and Oluremi "Remi" Ijirigho at that location since 2012. African Fashions offers whole walls and shelves dedicated to displaying the colorful wax fabrics – most offered in pre-cut, six-yard increments. Formerly known as Boutique Afrique, African Fashions & More is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

Bernina Connection

4219 East Indian School Road, #103

602-553-8350

Located in Arcadia at the southwest corner of 44th Street and Indian School Road, Bernina Connection is a woman-owned fabric shop also offering high-end Bernina sewing and embroidery machines, as well as machine service, sewing supplies, and more. Fabrics are arranged by hue, there’s holiday-themed material depending on the season, and shoppers can find an adorable kids-themed fabric area (which is just fine for adults, we still like Eric Carle). Classes range from basic techniques to machine quilting, embroidery, and the bag making. The B.C. is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

EXPAND Boca Bargoons Scottsdale has tons of patterns and materials for upholstery, curtains, bedding, and headboards. Lauren Cusimano

Boca Bargoons Scottsdale

7710 East McDowell Road, Scottsdale

480-663-1114

Set northwest of McDowell and Hayden roads in south Scottsdale, Boca Bargoons is more of a whole-home fabric store than a sewing-room fabric store. There are hundreds of large rolls of fabric ideal for home decoration, including material for furniture reupholstery, curtains, bedding, and headboards, plus indoor and outdoor pillows and cushions. Material ranges from cotton and linen prints to damasks, brocades, silk, and leather. Boca Bargoons also offers free, in-store consultations in case you just need to talk through a project. Boca Bargoons Scottsdale – one of 12 locations across the country – is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Creative Home Fabrics

1535 East University Drive, Mesa

480-733-8700

A home-decor fabric shop in Mesa, Creative Home Fabrics is located along University Drive between Stapley Drive and Gilbert Road. This Mesa fabric store offers more than 10,000 bolts of fabric for bedding, drapery (also featuring trim and tassels in store), outdoor cushions, and upholstery projects. If you’re not ready for the DIY life, these guys offer upholstery services, which include upgrading cushion foam and springs, reshaping, and re-staining wood trim, legs, et cetera. Creative Home Fabrics is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and has another location in Tucson.

Read on for more DIY resources in the Valley.

