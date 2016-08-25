Legends Cup 2016: Women's Football League Finals Hit Scottsdale on August 27

EXPAND The Chicago Bliss take on the Seattle Mist again at the 2016 Legends Cup on August 27 at WestWorld. Courtesy of Legends Football League

Have you ever watched a woman (most likely) on TV doing something very active, and you’re wondering how her makeup is still so perfect? Well, get ready for that times about a thousand with the Legends Football League Cup Championship at Scottsdale's WestWorld on Saturday, August 27.

Haven't heard of the LFL yet? Well, you might know it by another name. It used to be MTV Network’s Lingerie Football League. The former name aside, this is a real, full-contact sport – and kinda scary looking, too. It comes with taglines like,"Women of the Gridiron," and "This is not your father’s football league."

The league's semi-finals were held last weekend, resulting in this weekend’s battling champs. The 2016 Legends Cup will feature the Seattle Mist – Western Conference Champions after defeating the Dallas Desire – and Eastern Conference Champions the Chicago Bliss (making it to the cup after their sixth consecutive win over the Atlanta Steam).

The Seattle-versus-Chicago showdown also happens to be a rematch of last year’s championship, from which Seattle took home the title.

The fun starts on Saturday with tailgating at noon and doors at 2 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. kickoff. Tickets to Legends Cup 2016 range from $15 to $65 for general admission and Field VIP passes. Reserved seating costs $40. And all packages are available through the LFL website.

The LFL may have scouted the Valley in the past, as an expansion team will be heading to Arizona in 2017 called the Arizona Scorch. For additional information, visit the LFL Facebook page or YouTube channel.

