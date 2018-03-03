A Public Reading Is a Startling Homage to Walt Disney’s Ego

There’s something chilling about Matt Zimmerer’s performance in iTheatre Collaborative’s superb A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney. It may be Zimmerer’s striking physical and aural resemblance to Mr. Disney in this brisk one-act, now playing at the Herberger. Or perhaps it’s watching him enact playwright Lucas Hnath’s sneaky subversion of Mr. Disney that’s so unsettling. Either way, Zimmerer’s is a crisp, thoughtful impersonation of a man we probably thought we knew something about. We were apparently mistaken.

This Walt Disney wants to reshape the world in his likeness — and the world isn’t cooperating. His nonstop smoking, pill-popping, and hooch-swilling are the vices of a man written by Edward Albee; his desire to abandon “fairies and fairy stories” to create the perfect Orwellian appeal. He rages and connives and demands and quite literally spits blood — he’s dying of lung cancer — like a Shakespearean scoundrel. On the page and in performance, this is a dazzling and unrepentant Uncle Walt.

The play’s title is also its unapologetic conceit. This reading of a screenplay by and about Mr. Disney takes place on Christopher Haines’ austere and practical set, its padded conference room chairs and plastic folding tables suggesting a boardroom where we, the audience, might be investors considering a film pitch. If there’s a problem with A Public Reading, it’s that Disney would never have allowed a movie to be made that revealed his darker side, let alone written it himself. Its blackest moments belong to a deathbed confession.