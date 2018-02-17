The Case for Yor, the Hunter from the Future

For dinosaur geeks, 2018 already promises to be a good year. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is slated for release in June, while Nick Park’s animated prehistoric saga Early Man came out this month. But even before that, there’s reason for fans of troglodytes and giant reptiles to rejoice: The 35th anniversary Blu-Ray re-release of 1983’s Yor, the Hunter from the Future came out last month.

An Italian production shot mostly in Turkey, among the weird, unearthly rock formations of Cappadocia, this relic of the big-hair-and-wine-cooler decade features an American leading man. USC running back turned action star Reb Brown plays Yor, a smiling blond hero in a loincloth, wandering a strange primordial world of cave people and terrifying monsters. In the opening scene, he cheerfully rescues a gorgeous cavewoman and her grizzled guardian from a rampaging “stegoceratops” (or maybe it’s a “triceragosaurus”) — in any case, it has both three horns on its face and plates running down its back. He kills the clunky beast, then sips its blood, noting, “The blood of your enemy makes you stronger.”

In the adventures that ensue, Yor, the cave-gal Kala (Corinne Clery), and the archer Pag (the veteran Italian actor Luciano Pigozzi, billed in the U.S. as “Alan Collins”) tangle with further creatures — at one point Yor kills a pterodactyl and then uses its carcass as a hang-glider; don’t try this at home, kids. They run afoul of shaggy blue-skinned marauders and robotic, ray-gun wielding Darth Vader look-likes, the minions of an evil overlord (John Steiner) conveniently known as “The Overlord.”

