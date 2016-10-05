The Seven Best Radio Stations in Phoenix in 2016
|
Yes, people still listen to terrestrial radio.
Best Hip-Hop Radio Station: 101.1 The Beat FM
Home to reliable morning programming like The Breakfast Club (billed as "the most dangerous morning show in the world," but don't worry, it's actually pretty tame) and Nina Cruz's The
Best Rock Radio Station: KWSS 93.9 FM
No station is dedicated more passionately to the breaking of new music than KWSS. Tune in on any given afternoon, and you might hear classic alternative tunes from the Dandy Warhols or Blur, but you'll quickly hear it followed up by younger bands carrying on those traditions, groups like the electronically tinged Ghostland Observatory or English rockers Bastille.
Best Oldies Station: Oldies 92.7 FM/KAZG 1440 AM
We were pretty nervous when "AZ Gold" KAZG relaunched early in 2016 as Oldies 92.7, but luckily for us, there's still plenty to love. The new station, which still simulcasts on the AM frequency we know and love, leans much heavier on the '70s than before, but the tunes are guaranteed winners, like Carole King's gently funky "I Feel the Earth Move" and Gilbert O'Sullivan's "Alone Again (Naturally)"; plus, the new format still allows for slips back to the '60s with songs like Gene Chandler's classic "Duke of Earl."
Best Classic Rock Radio Station: KCDX 103.1 FM
We'll freely admit that some of the attraction to KCDX is the mystery. Broadcast from the desert, there are no DJs, only a long, endless stream of free-form music. You might hear prog rock crashing into
Best Country Radio Station: KNIX 102.5 FM
Upcoming Events
-
Blasphemous Rumours
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 7:30pm
-
Tears for Fears
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 8:00pm
-
Cyndi Lauper
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 8:00pm
-
Palisades
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 6:00pm
-
Montana of 300
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 7:30pm
No offense to the fine rock stations of Phoenix, but if you really wanna hear music about partying — stuff in the tradition of Bon Jovi and Motley Crue — you should turn your dial to KNIX. Modern country has its detractors, but it's hard to deny the
Best R&B Radio Station: Mega 104.3 FM
Walking the
Best Internet Radio: Radio Phoenix
An all-volunteer, community-centered station, Radio Phoenix features a diverse blend of talk, politics, and entertainment. There's music, and lots of it, from soul to blues and rock, but also a wide-ranging selection of political and social programs, like Soul Star Live, which examines culture and current events from a black viewpoint and the
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Mumford & Sons
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 7:30pm
-
Miike Snow
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 8:00pm
-
Florida Georgia Line
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 7:00pm
-
"Press Start"
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!