Watch Miss Krystle Kill Zombies on New Music Video for "Focused All Night"

A victim of Miss Krystle Courtesy of Miss Krystle

Miss Krystle aptly titled her latest album when calling it Woman in Motion. As of right now, she has her own entertainment law practice, is the CEO/founder of a local charity, and just released her fifth music video this year alone.

The former beauty pageant queen won Miss Palo Verde and Miss Sonoran Desert, but she dyed her blonde hair fiery red and retired the gowns in favor of sexier ensembles to complete her transformation into electropop badass Miss Krystle.

Despite these changes, music has remained constant. Miss Krystle, real name Krystle Delgado (though she asked that we call her by her stage name), was homeschooled from the beginning, taking daily voice and instrumental lessons from her mother and performing with her family band, CJA, in the early 2000s. At age 14, she moved away from the group to focus on her singer-songwriter solo act. Her honors thesis from Arizona State University was her debut self-produced album, Identity, which she recorded and engineered in her mother's home studio.

Two albums later, July's Woman in Motion is played on 62 radio stations nationwide, and its first two singles have 180,000 plays on Pandora.

Miss Krystle has teamed up again with New Times for the release of her fifth music video from the album, for "Focused All Night," which features sultry dance moves and gory zombies side by side. The song itself is a standout with what Krystle describes as its sauciness and in-your-face energy.

"It's not your typical zombie video," she assured. "It's a twist on the standard Walking Dead, what's popular right now in zombie movies."

Why zombies? She didn't want her visual to completely match the song, instead going for a darker and more demanding aesthetic. Decided spontaneously, it was her vision to fight zombies in an eerie public bathroom, made possible by the closed-for-the-season Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe.

Even after creating an album and five accompanying music videos in just nine months, Miss Krystle is already looking ahead to early next year, when she hopes to release an EP.

"We're insane. We honestly just don't stop. It's something that I love to do, and it really is, I feel like, my point on this planet," she says. "I just love everything I do from the music videos, to making the music itself, to performing, so I just never stop."

