Arizona Lawmaker Says She's Sorry She Called Dead Celebrities 'Druggies' and 'Stoners'

Arizona State Representative Kelly Townsend's 16th District includes east Mesa and Apache Junction. Andrew Pielage

East Valley lawmaker Kelly Townsend has sparked outrage on social media this week with a Facebook post declaring that celebrities have been "dropping like flies" because "they were druggies."

A Republican state representative for District 16, which includes east Mesa and Apache Junction, Townsend deleted the post soon after the firestorm began. On Thursday, she posted a long explanation and apology to people "hurt" by her comments and indicating that she's being "misunderstood." She didn't immediately respond to a message from New Times on Friday.

Facebook users were mourning the deaths of Debbie Reynolds on Wednesday, the day after the death of Reynolds' daughter, Carrie Fisher. Those tragedies followed the Christmas Day discovery of singer George Michaels' body, to top a year of celebrity deaths that also included Prince and David Bowie. As social media buzzed with complaints of 2016 as the New Year approached, Townsend, a widow and Christian birth coach who argued against the Legislature's welfare cuts last year, typed out:

Following the deaths this week of Carrie Fisher (above) and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, Representative Townsend wrote on Facebook that "these people are dropping like flies" because they're "druggies." Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com

"2016, just know that even though everyone is blaming you, I thought you were brilliant. And I know the real reason that many of these people are dropping like flies is because they were druggies. We used to call them stoners or tweakers. Not idols. So when people keep blaming you, just don't listen. And know that you are loved."

In her 647-word apology on Thursday, Townsend refers to "vile" comments on her original post, which she acknowledged "came out in the worse possible way." (See below for her entire apology post.)

One of her Facebook friends took her to task about the language she used in the post, she wrote, thanking him and other "Americans" who set her straight and adding that she's "quick and happy to backstep" her use of inflammatory words.

"The irony of it all is that I am currently working on a program to help women who are pregnant and struggling with addiction," Townsend wrote on Thursday. "Finally, anyone who might believe that my post was communicating that I was glad these stars have passed has misunderstood my post in its entirety and you can rest assured it was not what I meant."

Comments on her legislative Facebook site, (one of at least two she uses), were predictably blunt: "You were literally praising the death of people that you looked down on. You are unfit to represent anyone if you cannot look at them as equals regardless of your opinions on how they live their lives," wrote Facebook user Kevin Camino.

Voters of Legislative District 16 elected Townsend last month to a third two-year term of office.

Below, Townsend's apology post from Thursday: