7 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Now that spring has arrived and temperatures are starting to rise, your electric bill might start doing the same. With that in mind, it's a good time to save a few bucks by seeking activities in metro Phoenix that won't cost a thing while cooling off on someone else’s dime.
Luckily,
has found some free — and entertaining — indoor and outdoor activities this week that will help you, and your wallet, transition into the new season without breaking a sweat.
The Arizona Capitol Museum is a great place for exploring history and the people of the state.
Arizona Capitol Museum / Facebook
Exploring the Capitol
Whether your roots are planted in Phoenix, or you have just landed in the Valley of the Sun, the Arizona Capitol Museum
is a great place to explore the history and the people of the state. With plenty of exhibits and activities to do every week, the museum always offers something new and exciting to the public, from the biggest history buffs to the most casually curious. The Arizona Capitol Museum is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. It is located at 1700 West Washington Street.
Galactic Harmony will perform at Lacuna Kava Bar on Tuesday, March 28.
Galactic Harmony / Facebook
Keeping with Harmony
Why pay for great music when you can get it for free? Every Tuesday night, Galactic Harmony take the stage at the Lacuna Kava Bar to offer guests, as they describe it, “conscious conditions through musical transmissions.” Led by singer Tori Kristine, Galactic Harmony might be described as a soothing folk group that offers peaceful instrumentals accompanied by inspiring messages. Soundscapes are created with stringed instruments mixed with drums and Kristine’s relaxing vocals. The free show starts at 7 p.m., and details can be found on Eventbrite
. Lacuna Kava Bar is located at 821 North Third Street #12.
Charlotte Bender's Be Bop oil painting is part of the Phoenix Airport Museum Collection.
Phoenix Airport Museum
Anything But a Plane Art Exhibit
Did you know you can explore some great art while waiting for your flight at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport? If you are getting ready to travel by plane, and the stress of the day is getting to you, take a little time to decompress at the Phoenix Airport Museum. This week and running through the spring, there's a splendid exhibit that features work from artists using different mediums to capture Arizona’s breathtaking flora and fauna. The museum is open 24 hours daily. Check out the airport website
for more information.
The Spring Fine Arts Show is scheduled from Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1.
Scottsdale Arizona official website
Fine Time for Spring Art Show
The Scottsdale Artists League is having its annual Spring Fine Art Show in the Scottsdale Arts District from Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1. Taking place in a garden setting provided by Pearson & Co., this three-day free event is filled with all kinds of artistic mediums from paintings to jewelry to sculptures. You can also meet the artists, and on Thursday evening enjoy free refreshments during the Old Town Art Walk. For more information about the show at 7022 East Main Street in Old Town Scottsdale, go to experiencescottsdale.com.
Fashion Forward
Are you into fashion? Then check out Fifth Fridays at Dialog located at 1001 North Central Avenue, Suite 110. The party starts at 7 p.m. on March 31, and includes a fashion show by designer Mazeraa, live music with special guest King Gabriel, along with tunes spun by DJ Clutch and DJ CJ Smooth. Plus, it would also be a great time to check out Dialog, which was designed by award-winning architect Wendell Burnette. Though this is a free event, you must register
.
Game On!
Believe it or not, there was a time when you had to leave your house to play video games. Game On! Family Arcade Day, organized by ASU Prep Academy, is celebrating by providing gaming entertainment on Saturday, April 1. Along with arcade games, the festivities will include free pizza, frozen yogurt, board games, music, and a raffle, including a chance to win a new iPad. And anyone trying to get some steps in can take a guided campus tour. The ASU Prep Academy event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and located at 4445 South 12th Street, is free but attendees must reserve a spot
.
This year's El Puente Festival takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. on April 2.
Teleritmo de Arizona / Facebook
Culture Club
Artists of all ages will convene at the 11th annual El Puente Festival. This free event on Sunday, April 2, scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m., is presented by the Cultural Coalition at Tempe Center for the Arts. Highlighting the importance of multigenerational art forms and cultural practices, the afternoon is filled with mariachi music, dance, and theater performances. Hands-on activities for youngsters, and live music throughout the day are perfect ways to usher in springtime. This event takes place at Tempe Center for the Arts at 700 West Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe. Reserve a spot or get more information at Eventbrite
.