Here's Who Officially Qualified for a Spot on the Ballot for the 2018 Elections

Every statewide office and every seat in Congress — plus one hotly contested Senate seat — are up for grabs in Arizona this year. Below, you'll find a list of all the candidates for federal and statewide office who collected enough signatures to earn a spot on the ballot for the August primaries, as well as links to their websites whenever possible.
U.S. Senate:
Republican Party:
Joe Arpaio
Martha McSally
Kelli Ward
Democratic Party:
Deedra Abboud
Kyrsten Sinema
Libertarian Party:
Doug Marks
Green Party:
Eve Reyes-Aguirre
Congressional District 1
Republican Party:
Tiffany Shedd
Steve Smith
Wendy Rogers
Democratic Party:
Tom O'Halleran
Miguel Olivas
Congressional District 2
Republican Party:
Brandon Martin
Daniel Romero Morales, Jr.
Lea Marquez Peterson
Casey Welch
Democratic Party:
Matt Heinz
Ann Kirkpatrick
Billy Kovacs
Mary Matiella
Barbara Sherry
Bruce Wheeler
Yahya Yuksel
Green Party:
Josh Reilly
Congressional District 3
Republican Party:
Sergio Arellano
Edna San Miguel
Nick Pierson
Democratic Party:
Raul Grijalva
Congressional District 4
Republican Party:
Paul Gosar
Democratic Party:
David Brill
Delina Desanto
Green Party:
Haryaksha Gregor Knauer
Congressional District 5
Republican Party:
Andy Biggs
Democratic Party:
Joan Greene
Jose Torres
Congressional District 6
Republican Party:
David Schweikert
Democratic Party:
Anita Malik
Garrick McFadden
Heather Ross
Congressional District 7
Democratic Party:
Ruben Gallego
Catherine Miranda
Congressional District 8
Republican Party:
Sandra Dowling
Debbie Lesko
Democratic Party:
Bob Musselwhite
Bob Olsen
Hiral Tipirneni
Congressional District 9
Republican Party:
Irina Baroness Von Behr
Steve Ferrara
Dave Giles
Seth Leibsohn
Democratic Party:
Talia Fuentes
Greg Stanton
Governor
Republican Party:
Ken Bennett
Doug Ducey
Democratic Party:
Steve Farley
Kelly Fryer
David Garcia
Libertarian Party:
Kevin McCormack
Secretary of State
Republican Party:
Steve Gaynor
Michele Reagan
Democratic Party:
Mark Robert Gordon
Katie Hobbs
Leslie Pico
Attorney General
Republican Party:
Mark Brnovich
Democratic Party:
January Contreras
Treasurer
Republican Party:
Jo Ann Sabbagh
Kimberly Yee
Democratic Party:
Mark Manoil
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Republican Party:
Bob Branch
Diane Douglas
Jonathan Gelbart
Tracy Livingston
Frank Riggs
Democratic Party:
Kathy Hoffman
David Schapira
State Mine Inspector
Republican Party:
Joe Hart
Democratic Party:
Bill Pierce
Corporation Commissioner
Republican Party:
Tom Forese
Rodney Glassman
Jim O'Connor
Justin Olson
Eric Sloan
Democratic Party:
Sandra Kennedy
Bill Mundell
Kiana Sears
