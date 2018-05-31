 


Here's Who Officially Qualified for a Spot on the Ballot for the 2018 Elections
Erik (Hash) Hersman/Flickr

Here's Who Officially Qualified for a Spot on the Ballot for the 2018 Elections

Antonia Noori Farzan | May 31, 2018 | 1:44pm
AA

Every statewide office and every seat in Congress — plus one hotly contested Senate seat — are up for grabs in Arizona this year. Below, you'll find a list of all the candidates for federal and statewide office who collected enough signatures to earn a spot on the ballot for the August primaries, as well as links to their websites whenever possible.

Looking for candidates for the state Legislature? You can find them here.

Related Stories

U.S. Senate:

Republican Party:
Joe Arpaio
Martha McSally
Kelli Ward

Democratic Party:
Deedra Abboud
Kyrsten Sinema

Libertarian Party:
Doug Marks

Green Party:
Eve Reyes-Aguirre

Congressional District 1

Republican Party:
Tiffany Shedd
Steve Smith
Wendy Rogers

Democratic Party:
Tom O'Halleran
Miguel Olivas

Congressional District 2

Republican Party:
Brandon Martin
Daniel Romero Morales, Jr.
Lea Marquez Peterson
Casey Welch

Democratic Party:
Matt Heinz
Ann Kirkpatrick
Billy Kovacs
Mary Matiella
Barbara Sherry
Bruce Wheeler
Yahya Yuksel

Green Party:
Josh Reilly

Congressional District 3

Republican Party:
Sergio Arellano
Edna San Miguel
Nick Pierson

Democratic Party:
Raul Grijalva

Congressional District 4

Republican Party:
Paul Gosar

Democratic Party:
David Brill
Delina Desanto

Green Party:
Haryaksha Gregor Knauer

Congressional District 5

Republican Party:
Andy Biggs

Democratic Party:
Joan Greene
Jose Torres

Congressional District 6

Republican Party:
David Schweikert

Democratic Party:
Anita Malik
Garrick McFadden
Heather Ross

Congressional District 7

Democratic Party:
Ruben Gallego
Catherine Miranda

Congressional District 8

Republican Party:
Sandra Dowling
Debbie Lesko

Democratic Party:
Bob Musselwhite
Bob Olsen
Hiral Tipirneni

Congressional District 9

Republican Party:
Irina Baroness Von Behr
Steve Ferrara
Dave Giles
Seth Leibsohn

Democratic Party:
Talia Fuentes
Greg Stanton

Governor

Republican Party:
Ken Bennett
Doug Ducey

Democratic Party:
Steve Farley
Kelly Fryer
David Garcia

Libertarian Party:
Kevin McCormack

Secretary of State

Republican Party:
Steve Gaynor
Michele Reagan

Democratic Party:
Mark Robert Gordon
Katie Hobbs
Leslie Pico

Attorney General

Republican Party:
Mark Brnovich

Democratic Party:
January Contreras

Treasurer

Republican Party:
Jo Ann Sabbagh
Kimberly Yee

Democratic Party:
Mark Manoil

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Republican Party:
Bob Branch
Diane Douglas
Jonathan Gelbart
Tracy Livingston
Frank Riggs

Democratic Party:
Kathy Hoffman
David Schapira

State Mine Inspector

Republican Party:
Joe Hart

Democratic Party:
Bill Pierce

Corporation Commissioner

Republican Party:
Tom Forese
Rodney Glassman
Jim O'Connor
Justin Olson
Eric Sloan

Democratic Party:
Sandra Kennedy
Bill Mundell
Kiana Sears

 
Antonia Noori Farzan is a staff writer at New Times and an honors graduate of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Before moving to Arizona, she worked for the New Times Broward-Palm Beach.

