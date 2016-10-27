Arpaio's New DC Lawyers Ask Judge Snow to Recuse Himself for, Um, Talking to His Monitor

Déjà vu all over again: Arpaio tries, for a second time, to have Judge Snow recuse himself from Melendres. Gage Skidmore/Flickr

One day after being formally charged with criminal contempt of federal Judge G. Murray Snow in the civil rights case Melendres v. Arpaio, Sheriff Joe Arpaio's new Washington, DC-lawyers are asking Snow to recuse himself — get this — because Snow regularly communicates with the monitor he appointed to help ensure the sheriff's compliance with his orders.

That's the legal argument offered by attorneys for the DC firm Cooper & Kirk, PLLC in motions filed Wednesday, demanding that Snow remove himself from the Melendres case and that the court's monitor Robert Warshaw be terminated from his post because of what the motions refer to as improper, ex parte conversations between Warshaw and Snow.

The firm's lead counsel Charles J. Cooper — a Republican attorney perhaps best known for defending California's gay marriage ban before the U.S. Supreme Court — also is seeking to have the court turn over the content of all communications between Snow and Warshaw.

Late Wednesday, the MCSO released a statement about the legal maneuver, quoting Cooper as saying the following:

“We fully understand and acknowledge the gravity of moving for recusal of a sitting judge. Nevertheless, both the facts of this case and the governing law make clear that Judge Snow and his Monitor may not continue to preside over the Melendres litigation."

Arizona U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow refused to recuse himself from Melendres last year, now Arpaio's new DC attorneys are having a crack at it. YouTube Screenshot/CSPAN

In his motion, Cooper concedes that Snow has been open about having one-on-one discussions with his monitor since Warshaw was hired in 2014, but Cooper insists that Snow cannot do this. Cooper cites one instance from a 2015 hearing where Snow overruled an objection from Arpaio's counsel on the issue. Snow stated at the time that such conversations were necessary for the court to supervise the monitor, saying, "I don’t know how to do that without having some communication with the monitor.”

Cooper also quotes numerous occasions where Snow has characterized the monitor as "an arm and agent of the court," who acts with the complete authority of the court. Indeed, Warshaw heads a team of monitors whose duty is to oversee the implementation of Snow's litany of reforms for the MCSO, issued in 2013 in the wake of Snow's ruling in Melendres that Arpaio and his law enforcement agency were guilty of widespread racial profiling of Latinos in Maricopa County.

This is not the first bid Arpaio's attorneys have made to have Snow recuse himself from the case. In May 2015, they threw a legal wrench into the civil contempt trial of Arpaio, his chief deputy Jerry Sheridan and three other current and former MCSO employees, asking that Snow recuse himself, in part because they said he could not be impartial, as Arpaio and Sheridan had investigated both Snow and his wife, albeit for bogus reasons.

Arpaio has used this tactic of investigating judges, prosecutors, and members of the board of supervisors, many times in the past in order to cause a conflict of interest that the subject of the investigation must address, often by removing themselves from a case involving Arpaio and his office. But it didn't work in 2015. After pausing the civil contempt hearings for several weeks to entertain dueling motions, Snow ruled against Arpaio's attorneys in July of last year, refusing to recuse himself, and finding that the recusal motions were not timely under the rules of the court.

The trial then continued, with Snow ultimately finding Arpaio, Sheridan and others guilty of civil contempt violations. In August of this year, Snow referred cases involving Arpaio, Sheridan and two others for criminal contempt prosecutions. On Tuesday, federal Judge Susan R. Bolton issued an order, formally charging Arpaio with one misdemeanor count of criminal contempt, a charge Arpaio has blamed on a nonexistent vendetta by President Obama and the U.S. Department of Justice.

This latest attempt to kick Snow off the Melendres case comes after Snow scheduled a status conference for November 3 that apparently will address further foot-dragging by Arpaio and the MCSO in complying with Snow's orders. Recently, Arpaio's Arizona attorneys in Melendres, John Masterson and Joe Popolizio of the local firm Jones, Skelton, & Hochuli, have asked for an extension of deadlines set by Snow for the revision of MCSO policies and procedures, bringing them in line with Snow's recent orders.

In their motion for a deadline extension, Masterson and Popolizio seemed to blame the need for more time on the monitor and attorneys for the ACLU, who represent the plaintiff class of all Latinos in Maricopa County. In a response to the defense's request, the ACLU stated, in polite legal parlance, that the plaintiffs "do not agree with the Defendants’ characterization of events relating to compliance."

The November 3 hearing, of course, will occur just days before voters will decide Arpaio's fate at the polls on November 8. As such, the hearing is likely to garner the attention of local and national media, even more so considering this most recent move by Arpaio's DC-attorneys.

Interestingly, in early September, the county Board of Supervisors rejected a request by the MCSO to hire Cooper's firm to, in the words of the agenda item, "defend the constitutional authority and statutory duties and responsibilities of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in an amount not to exceed $1,000,000." The supervisors voted three-to-two against a motion to hire the firm.

Which raises the question of how Cooper & Kirk is being paid. Chandler attorney Tom Ryan, who represents the ex-wife of Arpaio's Democratic challenger Paul Penzone on the issue of Arpaio's attack ads falsely painting Penzone as a wife-beater, tells New Times that he inquired about the hiring of the firm by the MCSO, after seeing Cooper's name being added as an attorney for Arpaio on the Melendres docket.

Ryan says a public records request by him for details of Cooper's contract with the office of Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery — who would have to authorize the hiring of additional counsel in the absence of the supervisors' approval — has not yet been fulfilled. But Ryan says Doug Irish, the chief of the MCAO's civil services division, informed him in a recent telephone conversation that the money to pay Cooper & Kirk would come from the MCSO's budget.

"How the hell are they going to get $1 million out of the sheriff's budget?" Ryan asked rhetorically. "What they're going to make it look like is that [Arpaio's current civil attorneys] hired this law firm."

Ryan contends that the issues raised in Cooper's motion for recusal have already been litigated. Indeed, court-appointed monitors are standard in civil rights cases involving law enforcement agencies across the country. And if a judge could only communicate with a monitor in open court or with attorneys for all parties present, it would make a monitor's duties difficult, to say the least.

"This is a bunch of smoke and mirrors, hoping that the average voter in Maricopa County will not recognize it as such," Ryan said. "It's the legal equivalent of a flash-bang grenade. It's intended to divert and distract attention."

Former U.S. Attorney for Arizona Paul Charlton, an unabashed critic of the sheriff's, called the motion for recusal "outrageous," and denounced the hiring of an out-of-state law firm by Arpaio, adding an additional expense to a case that has cost the public $50 million to date in legal fees, unsuccessful appeals and compliance.

"Whatever [Cooper & Kirk's] hourly rates are, they are not the hourly rates that you pay a Phoenix law firm," Charlton told New Times. "Whether its from the County Board of Supervisors or from Joe Arpaio's budget, it's we the taxpayers who are footing the bill."

Charlton says that he believes the motion is intended to slow the process down.

"This is at a point in time when any rational law enforcement agency would be looking for ways to cooperate with the monitor and the court and put this terrible experience behind us," said Charlton, who pointed out that the money spent on this new firm could be better used to fund normal law enforcement functions, instead of defending Arpaio's continued defiance of a federal judge.

Requests for comment from the ACLU and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office have yet to be returned.

In an e-mail accompanying the MCSO's press release on the recusal motion, public information officer Chris Hegstrom wrote that, "No other statements will be made at this time."