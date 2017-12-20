For the First Time, There Are More Than 7 Million of Us in Arizona

Arizona now has 7 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Does it feel a little crowded in here to you?

Arizona, the desert state that marked the last of the Lower 48, is now home for the first time to more than 7 million people, according to a new U.S. Census estimate.

Thanks to tens of thousands of newcomers, the state's official population estimate as of today is 7,016,270.