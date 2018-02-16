Don't Ask the Hard Hats on Steve Montenegro's Mailer to Build a House; They're on His Team

The Steve Montenegro campaign sent out this mailer, which features two construction workers who aren't actually construction workers.

On a recent campaign mailer for State Senator Steve Montenegro’s congressional bid touting Montenegro as the "leading national voice for the border wall and against amnesty," Montenegro is pictured talking with two men wearing hard hats — the kind of working-class folks the candidate apparently wants to reach.

There’s just one problem. Those guys wearing hard hats are actually on Montenegro’s campaign team.

Marc Bretz, whose LinkedIn profile says he is the field coordinator for Montenegro’s campaign, is on the right.