Special Election Set To Replace Trent Franks; Here's Who's Running So Far

Even before Trent Franks resigned from Congress, it was pretty clear that 2018 was going to be a wild year in Arizona politics.

Now, we have a special election on our hands, too. And it's coming sooner than you think.

This morning, Governor Doug Ducey issued a proclamation setting the dates of the special election for Arizona's eighth congressional district, as mandated by state law.

The primary will take place on Tuesday, February 27. The general election is set for Tuesday, April 24.

That doesn't give aspiring candidates a lot of time to gather the amount of signatures that they need to get their names onto the ballot — especially given that we're headed into the holidays.

Brahm Resnik of Channel 12 News (KPNX) points out another complication: Whoever wins the special election will also have a regular primary in August and a regular general election in November to contend with.

In other words, it's not enough to win in April: You have to win another election seven months later if you want to keep your seat.

There's a long list of West Valley Republicans who are "considering" a run, but here's who's officially in so far:

• Steve Montenegro, a Republican member of the state senate from Litchfield Park, announced on Facebook Live this morning that he's running. Franks had personally urged him to run, he said.

Montenegro, who was the only Hispanic member of the Arizona Legislature to vote in favor of SB 1070, has previously been honored by Phoenix New Times as the Best Token Republican Hispanic. Like Franks, he is very worried that people are aborting babies based on their race and sex, getting gay married, and not praying enough.

Other genius ideas from Montenegro? Proposing a civics test as a requirement for high school graduation, and offering a tax credit to people who carry concealed weapons.

• Bob Stump, a former Arizona Corporation Commissioner, announced on Twitter last Thursday that he'd run. Stump is a Republican, but has denounced President Donald Trump: He said he'd rather be stuck on an island with a hungry hyena because "hyenas are edible" and "I'm well aware of what happened to the Donner Party."

Fun fact: Between 1977 and 2003, a different Bob Stump represented Arizona in Congress. The Bob Stump who is now running for Franks' seat was born Christopher Robert Stump, but has chosen to go by his middle name.

His official bio includes this gem: "Commissioner Stump is also a multiple winner of the Arizona Capitol Times’ 'Best Shoes' and 'Best Dressed Male' awards, which he considers among his greatest achievements."

• Christopher Sylvester, a former naval officer, had filed papers to run against Franks in the Republican primary even before the whole baby-carrying scandal happened.

Sylvester doesn't have a background in politics or much name recognition, but based on his Twitter feed, he appears to be a moderate Republican whose schtick is being extremely polite to everyone. According to records filed with the Federal Election Commission, he has yet to raise any money.





FEC records also indicate that David Lien had registered to run against Franks in the Republican primary. Lien is something of a mystery candidate: He doesn't seem to have a campaign website set up yet, let alone a Facebook page. Apparently, he's a piano teacher and vocal coach in the West Valley.

Monday, January 29

• FEC records also indicate that David Lien had registered to run against Franks in the Republican primary. Lien is something of a mystery candidate: He doesn't seem to have a campaign website set up yet, let alone a Facebook page. Apparently, he's a piano teacher and vocal coach in the West Valley. Last year, Democrats didn't even bother running a candidate against Franks. But times are changing: So far, three have filed paperwork to run for his seat in the regular election. All are first-time candidates who will face an uphill battle in an extremely conservative district. Here's the list: • Brianna Westbrook, who New Times profiled in April, has the unusual distinction of being unofficially endorsed by Chelsea Manning. (As far as we know, that's a first in Arizona politics.) Her platform includes universal health care, a $15 minimum wage, and abolishing private prisons. She's got support from the far-left wing of the party and has a little under $1,500 on hand, according to FEC filings. • Hiral Tipirneni, an Indian immigrant and emergency room physician, jumped into the race over the summer. Her platform includes expanding Medicare, protecting Social Security, and improving public schools. She's got considerably more money in the bank than the other Democrats in the race: As of September 30, she had $123,339.49 on hand. FEC records show that she loaned $50,000 to her own campaign. • Judith McHale, a licensed profesional counselor who runs support groups for recent divorcees, also entered the race earlier this year. She doesn't seem to have a campaign page set up, and had zero dollars on hand as of the last FEC filing deadline. For the record, she is not the same Judith McHale who worked in the Obama administration.



Finally, the leading "Who?" candidate is Augustine "Augie" Beyer, a store manager at Ashley Home Furniture who's running as an independent. Based on his support of single-payer health care and LGBTQ rights, it seems safe to say that his views tend to be more left-of-center. He's currently registered as a candidate for the regular election, but not the special election. We'll continue to update this list as more candidates join the race.



In the time that it took for this post to be edited and published, another candidate filed paperwork with the Secretary of State. Chad Allen, a Phoenix healthcare executive, is running as a Republican.

Meanwhile, Phil Lovas, a former state legislator who took a position with the Trump administration in April, announced on Twitter that he’d handed in his resignation. Presumably, we can expect to see him joining the race soon.





If you live in District 8 and want to help any of the candidates listed above get a spot on the ballot, you can now sign petitions electronically via the Secretary of State's website

More candidates! Travis Angry (yes, that’s his name) has declared as a Republican. He’s a Trump fan and

as a “Author, Youth Advocate, Youth Inspirational Speaker, 2 x Cancer Survivor, US Veteran, Single Father of 2 Beautiful Children [and] Christian Conservative.”



